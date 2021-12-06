23635 Maypole Road

You are currently looking at the best model available in Hunt Valley's High View community. Not only is it meticulously maintained and updated, it is the ONLY townhome with gas-cooking. A true gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliances (2017) and pendant lighting over a large peninsula island. Walk in through the front door and you are immediately greeted by a warm, cozy fireplace and a family room that flows into the kitchen. Perfect for guests and homeowners who don't want to walk up stairs to reach the main living area--or carry groceries from the garage to the kitchen. This is the only model currently available that offers this perk! Upstairs features a primary bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom in addition to a secondary bedroom (boasting another large walk in closet) and a jack-and-jill bathroom. Need another room? The basement offers an additional flex room that can be used as a bedroom, den or even an in-home office. Two-car parking garage with room for storage is an added bonus! Recent updates include new HVAC system (2017) and new hardwood floors (2017) throughout. Enjoy all of the luxuries this 1700+ SF home offers without sacrificing location or amenities. Conveniently located between I-83 and Hunt Valley Town Center with amenities including : Concierge for Packages, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pool, Entertainment Lounge, Library, Business Conference Room, Theater Room .

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO