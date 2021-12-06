ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1927 Gough Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintessential Upper Fells Point home perfectly located within walking distance to Patterson Park, close to John+GGs Hopkins and to all of what the waterfront shops and restaurants have to offer! Massive 2 story addition gives this home many...

35 Linwood Avenue

(All showings to start Tuesday 12/14/21) more photos and details to follow) Exceptionally Rare Four Level, End of Group Park Front home w/ attached garage. The home consist of Five Bedrooms, Four and One Half Baths all equipped with designer style fixtures and finishes. You will fall in love with the Gourmet Kitchen and its spectacular 10 ft. Island, GE Caf+- Appliances, Quartz Counters, 42' Cabinetry Large. The Multiple Luxurious Bathrooms have been outfitted with a Magnificent Blend of Hand Crafted Custom Tile Work, Double Vanities, Separate Custom Frameless Shower Enclosures and Stand-Alone Soaking Tubs. The amenities also include a Five-Zone Home Audio System, Three Levels of Custom Decks Trimmed with Glass Railing Systems offering views N, S, E & W of the City. The lower level is fully finished and the numerous windows on the front, side and rear of the home provide ample natural light. Inside and out were completely redesigned for both Living Well and Entertaining. The location faces the Tennis Courts of Patterson Park and just a few steps away is the access to the park for you, your guest and pets. Beautiful Hardwood flooring covers the majority of the flooring. This is a must see if you like city living, parks High Style and High End amenities.
14328 Astrodome Drive , #62

This beautiful condo is turnkey! Brand new kitchen +GG new cabinets, granite countertop, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new floor. The main floor features a living/dining room combo that looks out to the lovely, gated yard. This home has new carpet and is freshly painted.The second-level primary bedroom is spacious with an abundance of storage. The bathroom has been updated with a new sink and vanity, new flooring, and lighting. The second bedroom is roomy with a large closet. The basement is fully finished boasts a modern, new bathroom with a walk-in shower. The rec/bonus room provides additional living space for you to make your own.Location, location, location!! Blocks from Layhill Shopping Center- groceries, restaurants and bars, LA Fitness, Starbucks, CVS, banks, and so much more! Connect to major commuting arteries. Sold As-is!
1 Aventura Court

Newly renovated townhouse, New windows, new Kitchen, new HVAC. Very Spacious, Immaculate, Neutral End of Group Townhome. Huge Rooms, MBR w/full Bath and Double Closets. New Kitchen w/ Updated Ref and Large Eating area. Closets Galore w/lots of Storage Space. Ceiling Fans, + Fabulous Wooded Lot. Show and sell today!!!
10435 Windlass Run Road

Mark your calendar, because you won't want to miss the opportunity to see this beauty in person! Nestled in a small, established community of just 60 elegant, brick-front homes, 10435 Windlass Run offers the benefits of newer construction without the hassle of ongoing construction. This beautiful colonial was built with every option imaginable throughout the 4,000 square feet of living space, and it has been lovingly maintained ever since. Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee in your morning room, spend evenings entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or on your hardscaped patio around the fire pit, and recharge on the weekends by relaxing in your luxurious suite. The lower level is fully built out with connections for surround sound in the media room/5th bedroom, a full bath, walk-up stairs to the fenced backyard, and a bar that's just waiting for your favorite snacks and beverages! The main level features a 2-story foyer, an open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas, a cozy gas fireplace, laundry, easy access to the 2-car garage, and even a private office nook to work comfortably from home. Start the new year right with a gorgeous new place to call home!
9723 Athey Road

Spectacular brick front 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom colonial in sought after Gunston Cove. Over 3900 finished square feet. Large formal living room, large gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Separate dining room leading to door to generous composite deck and private rear yard. Perfect for entertaining! 42-inch cabinets and Butler+GGs Pantry. Open floor plan. Upper-level laundry area. Large rooms. Bonus area in upper level. Spacious Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with huge rec room, storage and a full bathroom. Just minutes to the VRE/Amtrack, Ft. Belvoir, major highways, shops and restaurants.
5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
504 Rhapsody

You are currently looking at the best model available in Hunt Valley's High View community. Not only is it meticulously maintained and updated, it is the ONLY townhome with gas-cooking. A true gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliances (2017) and pendant lighting over a large peninsula island. Walk in through the front door and you are immediately greeted by a warm, cozy fireplace and a family room that flows into the kitchen. Perfect for guests and homeowners who don't want to walk up stairs to reach the main living area--or carry groceries from the garage to the kitchen. This is the only model currently available that offers this perk! Upstairs features a primary bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom in addition to a secondary bedroom (boasting another large walk in closet) and a jack-and-jill bathroom. Need another room? The basement offers an additional flex room that can be used as a bedroom, den or even an in-home office. Two-car parking garage with room for storage is an added bonus! Recent updates include new HVAC system (2017) and new hardwood floors (2017) throughout. Enjoy all of the luxuries this 1700+ SF home offers without sacrificing location or amenities. Conveniently located between I-83 and Hunt Valley Town Center with amenities including : Concierge for Packages, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pool, Entertainment Lounge, Library, Business Conference Room, Theater Room .
6407 Maplewood Drive

Open 12/12, 1-3:30. BUILDER ALERT! SEVERAL NEW BUILDS IN THIS AREA INCLUDING HOMES TO RIGHT OF HOME. THE 13,353 SQ. FT. LOT SHOULD BE VERY APPEALING TO BUILDERS. SUPER CUTE 2 BR, 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH 3 SEASON SUNROOM ADDITION. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL PAINT & DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. GAS HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT AND SEPARATE A/C. A/C REPLACED IN 2016 (INTERIOR UNIT IS IN THE ATTIC). CHIMNEY RELINED 12/2020. 2017 SHED. FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO A CONDO. 1/2 BLOCK TO BUS STOP. BELVEDERE ELEMENTARY. SOLD "AS IS."
2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
11139 Stalbridge Court

Looking for a place to call home? Want a new roof installed 11/2021? How about new bathrooms, new gorgeous wide plank flooring, new kitchen counters, front windows, sliding glass door leading to a private courtyard and fresh paint in the entire house? Then we have the townhouse for you!Owner says it's ready and time to sell this centrally located townhome in the Villages of Salem Station. This beauty offers schools within walking distance and one of Spotsylvania's best parks with all the outdoor recreation you can handle just across the main street! Less than 10 minutes away is the Towne Center, Central Park and Cosner's Corner for all your major shopping needs, grocery stores even closer in both directions. This home also has plenty of additional parking right by its covered porch's doorsteps, for friends and family to come and visit anytime and relax by the wood burning brick fireplace on these chilly nights. Large eat- in kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table and offers a pantry for all your storage needs. Separate dining area leading out to the fenced private patio, for peaceful outdoor evenings. The home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their own private bath, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and cathedral ceilings. Additionally on the main level is an upgraded powder room and laundry area with washer and dryer. This beauty is ready for its new owners and can't wait for you to drop bye and take a look, you won't be disappointed!
F Gwynndale Drive

NEW HOME TO BE BUILD - Great opportunity to build your Dream Home on 2.9 acres of land in Clinton. Caruso Homes will custom build their Kingston Model to your specifications of 4 up to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 up to 5.5 bathrooms. No HOA!!!. Listing courtesy of Century 21...
671 Falling Waters Drive

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
28 N Conococheague Street

Unique opprotunity to own a piece of dowtown Williamsport history! Building was the first Bank in Williamsport. Retail space on Main Level rented. Professional photos coming soon. Listing courtesy of Charis Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
9141 Fox Stream Way

Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
8086 Windward Key Drive

Gorgeous updated home in Windward Key now available. Water oriented community in the Heart of Chesapeake Beach. This home has been updated inside and is move-in ready! New counters, granite countertops and BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!! The sellers have invested into all of the things, so you do not have to! You will enjoy the promixty to ammentities and attractions and enjoy the sunrise and sunset off the water from your balcony. The home has plenty of room and space and provides an open floor conecept between the living area and kitchen. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
433 E Luray Avenue

Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
9448 William Kirk Lane

Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
43 Thrower Road

K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
REAL ESTATE

