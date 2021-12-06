ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

16597 Fife Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCH 2022 MOVE -IN Strauss at Amber Ridge! The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. On the main living level,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

35 Linwood Avenue

(All showings to start Tuesday 12/14/21) more photos and details to follow) Exceptionally Rare Four Level, End of Group Park Front home w/ attached garage. The home consist of Five Bedrooms, Four and One Half Baths all equipped with designer style fixtures and finishes. You will fall in love with the Gourmet Kitchen and its spectacular 10 ft. Island, GE Caf+- Appliances, Quartz Counters, 42' Cabinetry Large. The Multiple Luxurious Bathrooms have been outfitted with a Magnificent Blend of Hand Crafted Custom Tile Work, Double Vanities, Separate Custom Frameless Shower Enclosures and Stand-Alone Soaking Tubs. The amenities also include a Five-Zone Home Audio System, Three Levels of Custom Decks Trimmed with Glass Railing Systems offering views N, S, E & W of the City. The lower level is fully finished and the numerous windows on the front, side and rear of the home provide ample natural light. Inside and out were completely redesigned for both Living Well and Entertaining. The location faces the Tennis Courts of Patterson Park and just a few steps away is the access to the park for you, your guest and pets. Beautiful Hardwood flooring covers the majority of the flooring. This is a must see if you like city living, parks High Style and High End amenities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 E Patuxent Drive

A REWARDING ESCAPE PEACEFULLY SITUATED: This 5 Beds and 2 +-+ Bath 2688SF luxurious Detached Split Foyer with In-Ground Pool with new liner in highly sought after Clark Run Community was totally remodeled and it is Move-in ready! This is the only home in the cul-de-sac sitting on a 1.16-acre lot that borders a nature preserve (will never be built on). Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a beautiful island. It has a large master bedroom with a remodeled luxury master bathroom. The shed in the back yard has power running to it for electricity. Driveway and carport (3-4 cars) and street parking, City water/sewer. MUST SEE. . This property won't last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Amwich Court

Located in the St. Charles neighborhood of Waldorf, this spacious split-foyer home is nestled on a cul-de-sac with fresh landscaping and mature trees. This beautiful house boasts a private setting while still being close to nearby attractions such as restaurants, bars and shopping centers! --------------------------------------------------Imagine coming home to a comfortable sanctuary awaiting you. As you take the stairs from the entry you are greeted by a stunning kitchen. The design of this kitchen is perfect for entertaining - with plenty of cabinet space where you can neatly shelve all your baking accessories, an oversized island in the middle of it all, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous backsplash, and marble waterfall counter tops - a great place to prepare an amazing meal. --------------------------------------------------With its open concept design you'll also have plenty of room in the living and dining room when friends stop by - what could be better than that? Upstairs you+GGll also find three well proportioned bedrooms with sunny windows galore and a sparkling bathroom with customized tiling in the shower and a sleek vanity. --------------------------------------------------The primary bedroom is located in the corner of the lower level with plenty of privacy, along with an oversized walk in closet. The fully finished, walk-out basement also boasts new floors, sunny windows, and has a wonderful family room with a brick fireplace. This space is perfect for snuggling up next to on cold nights. With a full bathroom and a laundry room with storage, there+GGs a space for everything and everyone has space. And of course, a full-size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! --------------------------------------------------With fresh paint and other updates complete, this bright and airy space is the perfect place to call home.--------------------------------------------------Craving some fresh air?+G- Take a break from your busy day and enjoy some time outside at home. Walk through the lower level+GGs brand new sliding doors that open to a large patio in the backyard; perfect for gathering, grilling, and entertaining. The backyard is a peaceful oasis offering plenty of space and room for gardening. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate being near multiple parks; Pinefield Community Park is a top destination for picnics and birthday parties, while residents also enjoy playing soccer at the fields and goofing off at the park's playground. --------------------------------------------------Just 5 minutes from Interstate 301, you can quickly get to Clinton, Camp Springs or Downtown DC with ease while still enjoying suburban life.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1832 A Street SE

Welcome home to this beautiful, newly renovated, contemporary styled home in Capitol Hill East. This home is gleaming with natural light from front to back and everything you could possibly desire. Walk inside to be happily greeted by the gorgeous hardwood floors, and tasteful open floorplan. The designer finishes display the beautiful designated living area flowing well to the dining space and lastly leading to the top of the line gourmet kitchen with gorgeous stainless steel appliances, a massive waterfall island and custom quartz countertops. The flow is seamless! Upstairs, two spacious full-sized bedrooms and bathrooms create an ideal, fully functional layout! The master suite hosts a double vanity and a custom walk-in waterfall shower. The lower level boasts two additional well-sized bedrooms offering endless options for an at-home office, workout room, or the ability to potentially convert into an accessory dwelling unit for passive income or an au pair! Outside, a fully fenced in back yard oasis awaits perfect for barbecues, yard games, and much more! All of this on top of being less than a block to the Metro Station and less than a mile to 395. Come check it out for yourself!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9723 Athey Road

Spectacular brick front 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom colonial in sought after Gunston Cove. Over 3900 finished square feet. Large formal living room, large gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Separate dining room leading to door to generous composite deck and private rear yard. Perfect for entertaining! 42-inch cabinets and Butler+GGs Pantry. Open floor plan. Upper-level laundry area. Large rooms. Bonus area in upper level. Spacious Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with huge rec room, storage and a full bathroom. Just minutes to the VRE/Amtrack, Ft. Belvoir, major highways, shops and restaurants.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14328 Astrodome Drive , #62

This beautiful condo is turnkey! Brand new kitchen +GG new cabinets, granite countertop, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new floor. The main floor features a living/dining room combo that looks out to the lovely, gated yard. This home has new carpet and is freshly painted.The second-level primary bedroom is spacious with an abundance of storage. The bathroom has been updated with a new sink and vanity, new flooring, and lighting. The second bedroom is roomy with a large closet. The basement is fully finished boasts a modern, new bathroom with a walk-in shower. The rec/bonus room provides additional living space for you to make your own.Location, location, location!! Blocks from Layhill Shopping Center- groceries, restaurants and bars, LA Fitness, Starbucks, CVS, banks, and so much more! Connect to major commuting arteries. Sold As-is!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1 Aventura Court

Newly renovated townhouse, New windows, new Kitchen, new HVAC. Very Spacious, Immaculate, Neutral End of Group Townhome. Huge Rooms, MBR w/full Bath and Double Closets. New Kitchen w/ Updated Ref and Large Eating area. Closets Galore w/lots of Storage Space. Ceiling Fans, + Fabulous Wooded Lot. Show and sell today!!!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fife
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6407 Maplewood Drive

Open 12/12, 1-3:30. BUILDER ALERT! SEVERAL NEW BUILDS IN THIS AREA INCLUDING HOMES TO RIGHT OF HOME. THE 13,353 SQ. FT. LOT SHOULD BE VERY APPEALING TO BUILDERS. SUPER CUTE 2 BR, 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH 3 SEASON SUNROOM ADDITION. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL PAINT & DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. GAS HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT AND SEPARATE A/C. A/C REPLACED IN 2016 (INTERIOR UNIT IS IN THE ATTIC). CHIMNEY RELINED 12/2020. 2017 SHED. FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO A CONDO. 1/2 BLOCK TO BUS STOP. BELVEDERE ELEMENTARY. SOLD "AS IS."
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6337 Mary Todd Court

Largest Model in Heritage Estates Gorgeous, spacious 2260 sq ft townhouse. Sunny 4levels 3beds 3.5baths, Two-level master bedroom, updated baths, Fully finished walk-out basement. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, Quartz counters, hardwood floors in foyer, DR and kitchen. Freshly painted interior and New carpet. large deck, fence to basketball court.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11139 Stalbridge Court

Looking for a place to call home? Want a new roof installed 11/2021? How about new bathrooms, new gorgeous wide plank flooring, new kitchen counters, front windows, sliding glass door leading to a private courtyard and fresh paint in the entire house? Then we have the townhouse for you!Owner says it's ready and time to sell this centrally located townhome in the Villages of Salem Station. This beauty offers schools within walking distance and one of Spotsylvania's best parks with all the outdoor recreation you can handle just across the main street! Less than 10 minutes away is the Towne Center, Central Park and Cosner's Corner for all your major shopping needs, grocery stores even closer in both directions. This home also has plenty of additional parking right by its covered porch's doorsteps, for friends and family to come and visit anytime and relax by the wood burning brick fireplace on these chilly nights. Large eat- in kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table and offers a pantry for all your storage needs. Separate dining area leading out to the fenced private patio, for peaceful outdoor evenings. The home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their own private bath, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and cathedral ceilings. Additionally on the main level is an upgraded powder room and laundry area with washer and dryer. This beauty is ready for its new owners and can't wait for you to drop bye and take a look, you won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

671 Falling Waters Drive

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9141 Fox Stream Way

Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

433 E Luray Avenue

Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8086 Windward Key Drive

Gorgeous updated home in Windward Key now available. Water oriented community in the Heart of Chesapeake Beach. This home has been updated inside and is move-in ready! New counters, granite countertops and BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!! The sellers have invested into all of the things, so you do not have to! You will enjoy the promixty to ammentities and attractions and enjoy the sunrise and sunset off the water from your balcony. The home has plenty of room and space and provides an open floor conecept between the living area and kitchen. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43 Thrower Road

K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 N Hilton Street

HOMEOWNER or INVESTOR ALERT!!! Pay less than Rent. Have immediate cash flow coming in as a rental. Move in ready. Spacious. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced front and rear yards. Covered front porch welcomes you into your new home! Stained glass front windows for nostalgic charm. Separate living room and Dining room areas. Kitchen with countertop seating area. Large Pantry. New microwave. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Large full unfinished basement with washer and dryer units. Shower stall and flush in lower level. Bedrooms on 2nd floor all have closets and can be accessed from hallway. Full bath on 2nd floor features wainscoting and a skylight. Roof recently recoated. Buy and Rent the same day. Purchase and move in the day of closing. Priced to sell. Start the New Year in your New Home or add this home to your rental portfolio with an easy closing. Call to schedule a tour.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy