ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

927 Kennedy Street NW , #103

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRITE A CONTRACT BY DECEMBER 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworth's newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

35 Linwood Avenue

(All showings to start Tuesday 12/14/21) more photos and details to follow) Exceptionally Rare Four Level, End of Group Park Front home w/ attached garage. The home consist of Five Bedrooms, Four and One Half Baths all equipped with designer style fixtures and finishes. You will fall in love with the Gourmet Kitchen and its spectacular 10 ft. Island, GE Caf+- Appliances, Quartz Counters, 42' Cabinetry Large. The Multiple Luxurious Bathrooms have been outfitted with a Magnificent Blend of Hand Crafted Custom Tile Work, Double Vanities, Separate Custom Frameless Shower Enclosures and Stand-Alone Soaking Tubs. The amenities also include a Five-Zone Home Audio System, Three Levels of Custom Decks Trimmed with Glass Railing Systems offering views N, S, E & W of the City. The lower level is fully finished and the numerous windows on the front, side and rear of the home provide ample natural light. Inside and out were completely redesigned for both Living Well and Entertaining. The location faces the Tennis Courts of Patterson Park and just a few steps away is the access to the park for you, your guest and pets. Beautiful Hardwood flooring covers the majority of the flooring. This is a must see if you like city living, parks High Style and High End amenities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 E Patuxent Drive

A REWARDING ESCAPE PEACEFULLY SITUATED: This 5 Beds and 2 +-+ Bath 2688SF luxurious Detached Split Foyer with In-Ground Pool with new liner in highly sought after Clark Run Community was totally remodeled and it is Move-in ready! This is the only home in the cul-de-sac sitting on a 1.16-acre lot that borders a nature preserve (will never be built on). Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a beautiful island. It has a large master bedroom with a remodeled luxury master bathroom. The shed in the back yard has power running to it for electricity. Driveway and carport (3-4 cars) and street parking, City water/sewer. MUST SEE. . This property won't last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Amwich Court

Located in the St. Charles neighborhood of Waldorf, this spacious split-foyer home is nestled on a cul-de-sac with fresh landscaping and mature trees. This beautiful house boasts a private setting while still being close to nearby attractions such as restaurants, bars and shopping centers! --------------------------------------------------Imagine coming home to a comfortable sanctuary awaiting you. As you take the stairs from the entry you are greeted by a stunning kitchen. The design of this kitchen is perfect for entertaining - with plenty of cabinet space where you can neatly shelve all your baking accessories, an oversized island in the middle of it all, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous backsplash, and marble waterfall counter tops - a great place to prepare an amazing meal. --------------------------------------------------With its open concept design you'll also have plenty of room in the living and dining room when friends stop by - what could be better than that? Upstairs you+GGll also find three well proportioned bedrooms with sunny windows galore and a sparkling bathroom with customized tiling in the shower and a sleek vanity. --------------------------------------------------The primary bedroom is located in the corner of the lower level with plenty of privacy, along with an oversized walk in closet. The fully finished, walk-out basement also boasts new floors, sunny windows, and has a wonderful family room with a brick fireplace. This space is perfect for snuggling up next to on cold nights. With a full bathroom and a laundry room with storage, there+GGs a space for everything and everyone has space. And of course, a full-size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! --------------------------------------------------With fresh paint and other updates complete, this bright and airy space is the perfect place to call home.--------------------------------------------------Craving some fresh air?+G- Take a break from your busy day and enjoy some time outside at home. Walk through the lower level+GGs brand new sliding doors that open to a large patio in the backyard; perfect for gathering, grilling, and entertaining. The backyard is a peaceful oasis offering plenty of space and room for gardening. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate being near multiple parks; Pinefield Community Park is a top destination for picnics and birthday parties, while residents also enjoy playing soccer at the fields and goofing off at the park's playground. --------------------------------------------------Just 5 minutes from Interstate 301, you can quickly get to Clinton, Camp Springs or Downtown DC with ease while still enjoying suburban life.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1 Aventura Court

Newly renovated townhouse, New windows, new Kitchen, new HVAC. Very Spacious, Immaculate, Neutral End of Group Townhome. Huge Rooms, MBR w/full Bath and Double Closets. New Kitchen w/ Updated Ref and Large Eating area. Closets Galore w/lots of Storage Space. Ceiling Fans, + Fabulous Wooded Lot. Show and sell today!!!
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9723 Athey Road

Spectacular brick front 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom colonial in sought after Gunston Cove. Over 3900 finished square feet. Large formal living room, large gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Separate dining room leading to door to generous composite deck and private rear yard. Perfect for entertaining! 42-inch cabinets and Butler+GGs Pantry. Open floor plan. Upper-level laundry area. Large rooms. Bonus area in upper level. Spacious Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with huge rec room, storage and a full bathroom. Just minutes to the VRE/Amtrack, Ft. Belvoir, major highways, shops and restaurants.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6407 Maplewood Drive

Open 12/12, 1-3:30. BUILDER ALERT! SEVERAL NEW BUILDS IN THIS AREA INCLUDING HOMES TO RIGHT OF HOME. THE 13,353 SQ. FT. LOT SHOULD BE VERY APPEALING TO BUILDERS. SUPER CUTE 2 BR, 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH 3 SEASON SUNROOM ADDITION. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL PAINT & DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. GAS HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT AND SEPARATE A/C. A/C REPLACED IN 2016 (INTERIOR UNIT IS IN THE ATTIC). CHIMNEY RELINED 12/2020. 2017 SHED. FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO A CONDO. 1/2 BLOCK TO BUS STOP. BELVEDERE ELEMENTARY. SOLD "AS IS."
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2013 SE Naylor Road SE

Here's a great opportunity to purchase a single-family home in the Anacostia area under 300k. Listing courtesy of Redds Realtors, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-11T22:50:41.81.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kennedy Street Nw#Lg Stainless Steel#Quartz Countertops#Butterfly#Safeway#Target
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1112 Locust Street

Hello! Ever yearn for a bygone era when design and elegance were highly esteemed and evidenced everywhere? If yes, please take a look at 1112 Locust Street...perched on the important corner of Glenburn and Locust Streets. Sited in the heart of the historic district, yet just 4 blocks from the banks of the mighty Choptank River, this gem of a house sparkles anew! Designed by a famous architect in 1909 and completed in 1910, thishouse enjoyed premier status for decades, then a sad decline, but now she has risen from her great demise to glowingly accent/ dominate the city landscape once again. City folks are now flocking to the Eastern Shore from the North of Manhattan to the South of Capitol Hill. They are attempting to escape the density of the cities and to find charming, well-designed small cities on the eastern shore! Cambridge has been discovered and a Renaissance is now robustly under way with artists, writers, photographers, micro brewers, great retirees and now millennials flocking to town and opening wonderful restaurants, bars and shops at an increasingly fast clip. If you love 1112 and still wish for water access/water views without water fear, due to climate change, then please consider a slip at the public marina or consider being sponsered as a member of the iconic Cambridge Yacht Club.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6337 Mary Todd Court

Largest Model in Heritage Estates Gorgeous, spacious 2260 sq ft townhouse. Sunny 4levels 3beds 3.5baths, Two-level master bedroom, updated baths, Fully finished walk-out basement. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, Quartz counters, hardwood floors in foyer, DR and kitchen. Freshly painted interior and New carpet. large deck, fence to basketball court.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11139 Stalbridge Court

Looking for a place to call home? Want a new roof installed 11/2021? How about new bathrooms, new gorgeous wide plank flooring, new kitchen counters, front windows, sliding glass door leading to a private courtyard and fresh paint in the entire house? Then we have the townhouse for you!Owner says it's ready and time to sell this centrally located townhome in the Villages of Salem Station. This beauty offers schools within walking distance and one of Spotsylvania's best parks with all the outdoor recreation you can handle just across the main street! Less than 10 minutes away is the Towne Center, Central Park and Cosner's Corner for all your major shopping needs, grocery stores even closer in both directions. This home also has plenty of additional parking right by its covered porch's doorsteps, for friends and family to come and visit anytime and relax by the wood burning brick fireplace on these chilly nights. Large eat- in kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table and offers a pantry for all your storage needs. Separate dining area leading out to the fenced private patio, for peaceful outdoor evenings. The home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their own private bath, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and cathedral ceilings. Additionally on the main level is an upgraded powder room and laundry area with washer and dryer. This beauty is ready for its new owners and can't wait for you to drop bye and take a look, you won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4910 Sargent Road NE

A Best Find! Bright & Cheerful! Freshly painted & refinished hardwood floors. This sun- filled 3 finished level Semi- Detached Colonial is move in ready! Rear fenced yard plus 2 car parking pad plus ample street parking! Sits across from treed parklands! Spacious Living room and distinctive dining room with an abundance of windows throughout, eat in Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath on 2nd floor. Lower level fully finished recreation room with high ceiling and full bath, laundry; washer & dryer plus utility closet! Don't let this one pass you by! Close to Riggs Park's Revitalization Zone and nearby Fort Totten Metro, Walmart& Giant Supermarkets, Riggs-LaSalle Community Center, Brand New Fitness Center, Library, North Michigan Recreation Center, playground & an abundance of new shops & eateries.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

504 Rhapsody

You are currently looking at the best model available in Hunt Valley's High View community. Not only is it meticulously maintained and updated, it is the ONLY townhome with gas-cooking. A true gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliances (2017) and pendant lighting over a large peninsula island. Walk in through the front door and you are immediately greeted by a warm, cozy fireplace and a family room that flows into the kitchen. Perfect for guests and homeowners who don't want to walk up stairs to reach the main living area--or carry groceries from the garage to the kitchen. This is the only model currently available that offers this perk! Upstairs features a primary bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom in addition to a secondary bedroom (boasting another large walk in closet) and a jack-and-jill bathroom. Need another room? The basement offers an additional flex room that can be used as a bedroom, den or even an in-home office. Two-car parking garage with room for storage is an added bonus! Recent updates include new HVAC system (2017) and new hardwood floors (2017) throughout. Enjoy all of the luxuries this 1700+ SF home offers without sacrificing location or amenities. Conveniently located between I-83 and Hunt Valley Town Center with amenities including : Concierge for Packages, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pool, Entertainment Lounge, Library, Business Conference Room, Theater Room .
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

F Gwynndale Drive

NEW HOME TO BE BUILD - Great opportunity to build your Dream Home on 2.9 acres of land in Clinton. Caruso Homes will custom build their Kingston Model to your specifications of 4 up to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 up to 5.5 bathrooms. No HOA!!!. Listing courtesy of Century 21...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

601 Rittenhouse Street NW

**Estate Sale** Create your own vision with this 3 Level, end-unit row home. Needs a full renovation. Currently configured as a 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. The basement is a blank canvas and the backyard may support off street parking. Bring all your investors. The seller prefers Smart Settlements to perform closing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

671 Falling Waters Drive

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy