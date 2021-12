The holiday season is swiftly upon us. Now more than ever that perfect purchase, just for you, is at the top of everyone’s list. To help in the search, allow us to introduce the Very Versace Gift Finder. Just in time for the holiday season, the iconic Italian house has created a Gift Finder that matches you with your very own Versace personality and a matching wishlist of Versace pieces. Simply by swiping right for those you love and left if the style’s not the one for now, Versace’s interactive quiz tells you exactly who you truly are within its Medusa, La Greca and Virtus adorned world.

