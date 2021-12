Health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out a new lockdown in England in response to the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Mr Javid told MPs than no-one wanted to see a return to measures of the sort deployed when the coronavirus first emerged last year.But he was unable to give a positive response to Tory MP Richard Drax’s plea for a pledge “that he will never ever go back to locking this country down”.Mr Javid was speaking as he outlined new requirements to wear face-coverings in shops and public transport in England, as well as 10...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO