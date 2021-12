At least some investors and companies are betting that robots are the future of food and product deliveries. The latest to benefit from that thinking is Serve Robotics Inc., which is designing robots that can navigate sidewalks and crosswalks to deliver food and other items to people's doorsteps. The Redwood City startup announced Tuesday it's raised $13 million in a seed round from investors including Uber Technologies Inc., Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, Wavemaker Partners and 7 Ventures, the venture capital arm of 7-Eleven Inc.

