2236 Searles Road

Mark your calendar, because you won't want to miss the opportunity to see this beauty in person! Nestled in a small, established community of just 60 elegant, brick-front homes, 10435 Windlass Run offers the benefits of newer construction without the hassle of ongoing construction. This beautiful colonial was built with every option imaginable throughout the 4,000 square feet of living space, and it has been lovingly maintained ever since. Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee in your morning room, spend evenings entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or on your hardscaped patio around the fire pit, and recharge on the weekends by relaxing in your luxurious suite. The lower level is fully built out with connections for surround sound in the media room/5th bedroom, a full bath, walk-up stairs to the fenced backyard, and a bar that's just waiting for your favorite snacks and beverages! The main level features a 2-story foyer, an open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas, a cozy gas fireplace, laundry, easy access to the 2-car garage, and even a private office nook to work comfortably from home. Start the new year right with a gorgeous new place to call home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO