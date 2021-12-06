2236 Searles Road

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
