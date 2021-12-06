ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2236 Searles Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty may or may not have squatters and if so, buyer must assume house with occupants. Do not disturb occupants. Home needs work; cash or construction loan only. Being sold as-is and subject to third party approval. All offers must be in wet signatures. Offers received in...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9723 Athey Road

Spectacular brick front 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom colonial in sought after Gunston Cove. Over 3900 finished square feet. Large formal living room, large gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Separate dining room leading to door to generous composite deck and private rear yard. Perfect for entertaining! 42-inch cabinets and Butler+GGs Pantry. Open floor plan. Upper-level laundry area. Large rooms. Bonus area in upper level. Spacious Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with huge rec room, storage and a full bathroom. Just minutes to the VRE/Amtrack, Ft. Belvoir, major highways, shops and restaurants.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6407 Maplewood Drive

Open 12/12, 1-3:30. BUILDER ALERT! SEVERAL NEW BUILDS IN THIS AREA INCLUDING HOMES TO RIGHT OF HOME. THE 13,353 SQ. FT. LOT SHOULD BE VERY APPEALING TO BUILDERS. SUPER CUTE 2 BR, 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH 3 SEASON SUNROOM ADDITION. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL PAINT & DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. GAS HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT AND SEPARATE A/C. A/C REPLACED IN 2016 (INTERIOR UNIT IS IN THE ATTIC). CHIMNEY RELINED 12/2020. 2017 SHED. FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO A CONDO. 1/2 BLOCK TO BUS STOP. BELVEDERE ELEMENTARY. SOLD "AS IS."
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10435 Windlass Run Road

Mark your calendar, because you won't want to miss the opportunity to see this beauty in person! Nestled in a small, established community of just 60 elegant, brick-front homes, 10435 Windlass Run offers the benefits of newer construction without the hassle of ongoing construction. This beautiful colonial was built with every option imaginable throughout the 4,000 square feet of living space, and it has been lovingly maintained ever since. Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee in your morning room, spend evenings entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or on your hardscaped patio around the fire pit, and recharge on the weekends by relaxing in your luxurious suite. The lower level is fully built out with connections for surround sound in the media room/5th bedroom, a full bath, walk-up stairs to the fenced backyard, and a bar that's just waiting for your favorite snacks and beverages! The main level features a 2-story foyer, an open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas, a cozy gas fireplace, laundry, easy access to the 2-car garage, and even a private office nook to work comfortably from home. Start the new year right with a gorgeous new place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2102 Good Forest Drive

These 7 Lots have been approved to build (perc approved) Each new build can be Sold for 1.3million +. This sale also includes two county approved public roads that would need to be put in to access the Lots. All due diligence is the responsibility of the buyer. This is an Assignment of Contract deal. Cash or Private Money OnlyBuyer pays all closing and all transfer fees. Viewing by appointment only.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatters#Dom#Execuhome Realty#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

41-43 Boone Street

Large duplex with over $1,200 a month in rental income. Welcome to 41-43 Boone Street. This duplex is very spacious and has established tenants. 41 Boone Street is 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with a walk-up attic. The main floor offers a living room, dining room and large kitchen and main level laundry. Newer flooring through-out. Hot water tank is approx. 9 years old and furnace is approx. 11 years old. Rental income is $625 a month with tenant paying utilities. 43 Boone Street is 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with a large walk-up attic. Large kitchen and dining area, laundry on main level. Newer flooring throughout. Furnace is approx. 9 years old. Rental income is $600 a month with tenant paying utilities. Metal roof is approx. 9 years old. Both units have decent backyards and on-street parking. However, parking pads could probably be made in the back.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 E Patuxent Drive

A REWARDING ESCAPE PEACEFULLY SITUATED: This 5 Beds and 2 +-+ Bath 2688SF luxurious Detached Split Foyer with In-Ground Pool with new liner in highly sought after Clark Run Community was totally remodeled and it is Move-in ready! This is the only home in the cul-de-sac sitting on a 1.16-acre lot that borders a nature preserve (will never be built on). Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a beautiful island. It has a large master bedroom with a remodeled luxury master bathroom. The shed in the back yard has power running to it for electricity. Driveway and carport (3-4 cars) and street parking, City water/sewer. MUST SEE. . This property won't last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6337 Mary Todd Court

Largest Model in Heritage Estates Gorgeous, spacious 2260 sq ft townhouse. Sunny 4levels 3beds 3.5baths, Two-level master bedroom, updated baths, Fully finished walk-out basement. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, Quartz counters, hardwood floors in foyer, DR and kitchen. Freshly painted interior and New carpet. large deck, fence to basketball court.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

F Gwynndale Drive

2.9 acres of land for sale in Clinton. Engineering feasibility study will be available soon. Check with your agent. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-11T23:49:54.767.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2409 Lackawanna Street

Newly remodeled 2 level 2424 sq ft home. 4 bedroom 2 full Bath and 1 half bath with new flooring through out. This home includes an additional kitchen in a fully finished walkout basement that includes a full washer and dryer. Central A/C & Large back yard with fence, Close to public transportation. Move in Ready and shows well. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4910 Sargent Road NE

A Best Find! Bright & Cheerful! Freshly painted & refinished hardwood floors. This sun- filled 3 finished level Semi- Detached Colonial is move in ready! Rear fenced yard plus 2 car parking pad plus ample street parking! Sits across from treed parklands! Spacious Living room and distinctive dining room with an abundance of windows throughout, eat in Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath on 2nd floor. Lower level fully finished recreation room with high ceiling and full bath, laundry; washer & dryer plus utility closet! Don't let this one pass you by! Close to Riggs Park's Revitalization Zone and nearby Fort Totten Metro, Walmart& Giant Supermarkets, Riggs-LaSalle Community Center, Brand New Fitness Center, Library, North Michigan Recreation Center, playground & an abundance of new shops & eateries.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

671 Falling Waters Drive

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

713 Jefferson Street

This charming rancher with three bedrooms shows pride of ownership. Owner has lovingly cared for this home over the years by replacing the roof, carpet, windows (with warranty), sump pump, and more. Home has original hardwood floors under the carpet if new owner prefers. This home will qualify for all types of financing. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage shed. Mature landscaping. Paved drive way has room for ample parking. This home is a must see!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

307 Bernard Avenue

New construction, enjoy all the privacy and the advantages of living on the east coast with this large lot in the city on a quiet side street with little traffic, the interior part is not finished yet and is waiting for your special touch. Site already served by public water, public sewerage and electricity.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28 N Conococheague Street

Unique opprotunity to own a piece of dowtown Williamsport history! Building was the first Bank in Williamsport. Retail space on Main Level rented. Professional photos coming soon. Listing courtesy of Charis Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8086 Windward Key Drive

Gorgeous updated home in Windward Key now available. Water oriented community in the Heart of Chesapeake Beach. This home has been updated inside and is move-in ready! New counters, granite countertops and BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!! The sellers have invested into all of the things, so you do not have to! You will enjoy the promixty to ammentities and attractions and enjoy the sunrise and sunset off the water from your balcony. The home has plenty of room and space and provides an open floor conecept between the living area and kitchen. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy