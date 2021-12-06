Sackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law

Partner; Global Vice Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. As partner in the Los Angeles office of Latham & Watkins and global vice chair of the firm’s Restructuring and Special Situations Practice, Jeff Bjork is widely recognized as a leading restructuring lawyer. In addition, he is recognized as a leading restructuring lawyer by publications such as, ILFR1000 (“Highly Regarded,” Restructuring and Insolvency); The Best Lawyers in America (Bankruptcy/Insolvency); The International Who’s Who for Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyers; The Legal 500 (Municipal Bankruptcy); and by the 2020 Lawdragon 500 as one of the top 500 U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers and Global Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyers. Chambers and Partners said his “experience in matters involving any and all industries enables him to quickly assess and understand a situation, and to provide the legal advice that best positions his clients for maximum recovery and success.”

