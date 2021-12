This guy uses his to embarrass Chargers and Camaros alike. When you think of a car for the, uh, older population, you might think of something like a '90s Buick, or one of the million or so completely interchangeable crossovers. My grandma, for example, drives a Subaru Forester. I'm not sure, though, that she'd be fond of the one just featured on That Racing Channel. See, the fella that owns this 2013 Forester decided to swap in a supercharged, 6.2-liter Cadillac V8.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO