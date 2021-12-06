France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
