Ohio State

Ohio State football: No lack of worries ahead of Rose Bowl

By Marcus Hartman
Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State is set to play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Between now and then, head coach Ryan Day has a lot to deal with on top of preparing for the Utes. The early-signing period for recruiting begins Dec. 15, and Day and his staff are working to...

