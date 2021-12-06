ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As NYC sets broad vaccine mandate for workers, federal vaccine rules remain blocked

By Andrea Hsu
 5 days ago
A sign urges people to get the Covid vaccine at the Staten Island Ferry terminal on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In what the city says is "a first in the nation measure," New York City is now mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all private sector employers, effective Dec. 27.

But elsewhere, federal vaccine rules aimed at some 100 million private sector and health care workers are tied up in a legal morass, with multiple courts now blocking the rules even as the first deadlines have arrived.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by Republican states, businesses, religious organizations and others seek to overturn the requirements, calling them an overreach of government authority and a threat to employers already stretched thin in the pandemic.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule would have required that companies with 100 or more employees determine which of their workers are vaccinated and which are not, and enforce a mask mandate for the unvaccinated starting today. By Jan. 4, according to the rule, they must ensure that all workers are either vaccinated or getting tested weekly.

But for now, those deadlines are off. Last month, a federal appeals court issued a stay, citing "grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate."

The Biden administration has asked the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to undo the stay, asserting that the rule could save the lives of 6,500 workers and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over a six-month period. The court is not expected to rule on the stay until Dec. 10 at the earliest.

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers also on pause

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rule requiring most health care workers in the U.S. to be vaccinated by Jan. 4, with no option for testing, has also been halted by federal courts. States suing to overturn the rule have warned that the mandate "threatens to exacerbate an alarming shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural communities, that has already reached a boiling point."

In a memo issued Dec. 2, CMS said while it "remains confident in its authority to protect the health and safety of patients," it was suspending enforcement of the mandate while it appeals the court decisions.

Both the CMS rule and the OSHA rule could wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lastly, President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, requiring vaccinations by Jan. 4, has been blocked in three states — Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee — but remains in effect in the rest of the country, for now.

Mayor de Blasio says he's confident New York City's mandate will hold up

In announcing New York City's mandate for private sector workers, de Blasio pointed to colder weather, holiday gatherings and the Omicron variant as factors that could drive infections.

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it's causing to all of us," he said.

He expressed confidence that the mandate will survive legal challenges and went as far as to urge other mayors, governors, and CEOs to impose mandates of their own.

"The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say 'Okay, it's time. I'm going to do this,'" de Blasio told MSNBC.

But de Blasio's tenure as mayor ends at midnight on New Year's Eve. A spokesman for Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Adams will evaluate the mandate and other Covid strategies when he takes office Jan. 1.

City workers, educators and health care workers in New York City were already covered by vaccine mandates issued earlier this fall. More than 90% of workers in those sectors have gotten vaccinated, but the city has put thousands of city employees who refused a vaccine on unpaid leave.

With essentially all workers in New York City now covered by a vaccine mandate, de Blasio pointed out that workers cannot jump from one industry to another or one company to another.

"It's something that needs to be universal to protect all of us," he said.

Related
WebMD

Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandates: Where Do They Stand?

Vaccine mandates has been quite the challenge. On Nov. 4, the Biden administration ordered federal contractors, certain health care workers, and employees of businesses with 100 employees or more to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or get weekly COVID-19 testing, by Jan 4, 2022. The mandates got strong pushback...
Fortune

The U.S. is fighting over vaccine mandates, but most workers support strong COVID-19 measures

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As U.S. politicians continue to battle over whether businesses can impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their workforce, employees across the world seem to have already settled the issue: On average, most support mandates—in some places, in overwhelming numbers.
Fortune

Amtrak expects to cut services over federal vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amtrak’s president warned Thursday that the train service will likely have to reduce frequency in January as it anticipates worker shortages due to the federal vaccine mandate.
FingerLakes1.com

Frequently asked questions about New York’s reinstated mask mandate: How does it work? How will it be enforced?

Beginning Monday the state of New York will have a mask mandate. It comes after Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change in statewide policy on Friday. The updated policy does allow businesses to screen for vaccination record(s) at the door, as an alternative to enforcing universal mask-wearing, but does not provide a hybrid solution as in the past.
Ars Technica

Willfully unvaccinated should pay 100% of COVID hospital bills, lawmaker says

People who choose to remain unvaccinated and subsequently become severely ill with COVID-19 should be responsible for paying the entirety of their hospital bills out of pocket, according to Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll. The Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook introduced legislation Monday that would amend the state's insurance...
Reuters

Union Pacific, BNSF pause COVID-19 vaccine mandate after court ruling

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operators Union Pacific Corp and BNSF Railway said on Thursday they were suspending their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for their employees, two days after a judge blocked the Biden administration’s inoculation rule for federal contractors. Union Pacific said 73% of its 31,000 employees were fully vaccinated...
Panhandle Post

Workers across U.S. are in limbo over Biden's vaccine mandate

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia stayed a vaccine mandate for employers of companies that contract with the federal government. That follows similar nationwide suspensions of Biden administration mandates for employees of larger private companies and certain health care workers.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott issues statement on workplace vaccine mandates after Texas Workforce Commission letter

AUSTIN, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about his Executive Order GA-40, which prevents employers from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees with certain exemptions. The statement came after the Texas Workforce Commission sent a letter to Texas employers in order to clarify the state law. TWC […]
Reason.com

Will Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers Be First to Reach the Supreme Court?

Earlier this week, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit denied Florida's motion for an injunction against the Biden Administration's interim rule requiring that Medicare and Medicaid providers ensure that all employees receive COVID-19 vaccines. Judges Jill Pryor and Robin Rosenbaum wrote the opinion for the court in Florida v. HHS. Judge Barbara Lagoa dissented.
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Gazette

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
