George Strait Dedicates “I Cross My Heart” Performance To His Wife On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

Atta boy King.

The pride and joy of Pearsall, Texas, and the King of Country Music… the great George Strait just celebrated 50 years with his wife Norma.

All the way back in 1971, well before his career as a country music superstar got started, George Strait ran off to Mexico with the love of his life. And on December 4th, 1971, George and Norma eloped, before they both shipped off to Hawaii where George was stationed in the United States Army.

So naturally, with George headlining the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 4th of this year, he took the opportunity to dedicate a performance of “I Cross My Heart” to his wife of 50 years:

“I was 19 years old, and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17… really hot.

So, we fell in love… went to Mexico and got married… 50 years ago today.”

Needless to say, the crowd went bonkers:

Almost reminds you a bit of that scene from Pure Country:

The performance was part of back-to-back nights of his Strait To Vegas residency at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

And while the tenderhearted anniversary tribute was sure special, it wasn’t his only surprise in Sin City.

Strait also treated fans to a surprise duet of “Run” featuring fellow Texan Miranda Lambert.