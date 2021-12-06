ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

George Strait Dedicates “I Cross My Heart” Performance To His Wife On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

By Wes Langeler
 5 days ago
Atta boy King.

The pride and joy of Pearsall, Texas, and the King of Country Music… the great George Strait just celebrated 50 years with his wife Norma.

All the way back in 1971, well before his career as a country music superstar got started, George Strait ran off to Mexico with the love of his life. And on December 4th, 1971, George and Norma eloped, before they both shipped off to Hawaii where George was stationed in the United States Army.

So naturally, with George headlining the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 4th of this year, he took the opportunity to dedicate a performance of “I Cross My Heart” to his wife of 50 years:

“I was 19 years old, and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17… really hot.

So, we fell in love… went to Mexico and got married… 50 years ago today.”

Needless to say, the crowd went bonkers:

Almost reminds you a bit of that scene from Pure Country:

The performance was part of back-to-back nights of his Strait To Vegas residency at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

And while the tenderhearted anniversary tribute was sure special, it wasn’t his only surprise in Sin City.

Strait also treated fans to a surprise duet of “Run” featuring fellow Texan Miranda Lambert.

Comments / 14

Sandra Sheperd
3d ago

If y'all don't have something nice to say why don't you shut your face. For someone to be married 50 years is a huge accomplishment. Congratulations George and Norma we love you here in Texas. God bless you both.

Reply
17
Butt Nugget
4d ago

Pure Country is a great movie. George Straight really isn’t that great of a team roper either. His son, Bubba is pretty good. All around good people. It was very tragic what happened to George’s daughter.

Reply
5
Marilyn Brantley
5d ago

Congratulations….50 years is great. Hope you two have many more years together.

Reply
11
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whiskey Riff

Sierra Ferrell’s Cover Of The Foggy Mountain Boys’ “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” Is Absolutely Incredible

Sierra Ferrell has a hell of a voice. The West Virginia native is blowing up with her unique look and style of music that is absolutely fascinating. She grew up listening to bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, and fuses different aspects of country, blues, rock and more to create her own sound she uses to tell stories that are uniquely Appalachian. Her label debut album, Long Time Coming, was released this year and it’s absolutely incredible, definitely worth checking […] The post Sierra Ferrell’s Cover Of The Foggy Mountain Boys’ “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” Is Absolutely Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Comments / 0

