ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Omar Kelly: Grades for Dolphins’ win over Giants; plus stock up and stock down

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrML9_0dFTvmjZ00
Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks on before Sunday's game against the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sunday’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants wasn’t pretty, but it extended the surging Miami Dolphins’ winning streak to five .

Tua Tagovailoa’s steady hand and calming influence, and a suffocating defense has transformed the team after its disastrous 1-7 start to an improbable playoff run .

Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s report card, evaluating how the Dolphins (6-7) performed against the Giants:

Passing Game: B

Tagovailoa delivered his fifth 100-plus passer rating of the season (9 games played), and fourth straight by completing 30-of-41 passes for 244 yards and two touchdown (104.1 passer rating). The return of DeVante Parker, who caught all five of the passes thrown his way and turned them into 62 yards, allowed Miami’s offense to be more balanced. The fact that Tagovailoa’s two touchdown passes were to Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins shows he has a knack for spreading the ball around.

Running Game: D

The Dolphins remained committed to running the ball for the seventh straight week, attempting 25 carries. But the result (69 rushing yards) wasn’t flattering, considering Miami averaged just 2.7 yards per attempt, dropping its yards-per-carry average for the season to 3.3. The Dolphins need to use the bye week to figure out a solution to the run-game struggles as there will come a point in the final month of the season when the anemic run game will hold back the offense.

Defending the pass: A

Mike Glennon has been a backup in the NFL for seven of his eight seasons because he doesn’t have the ability to quickly process what defenses are trying to do, and the Dolphins took advantage of that. They limited Daniel Jones’ backup to 23-of-44 passing for 187 yards with one interception. Miami recorded three sacks and Xavien Howard pulled down his fourth interception of the season on a deep ball by Glennon. The Dolphins took all of the Giants’ top playmakers out of the game with tight coverage and consistent pressure.

Defending the run: A

The Dolphins held an opponent to less than 100 rushing yards for the seventh time this season, holding the Giants to 91 yards on 17 attempts. Saquon Barkley had 55 yards on 11 carries, but the Dolphins shut down the Giants’ rushing attack despite the team’s 5.4 yards-per-carry average — which was boosted by a 23-yard run by Barkley and a 17-yarder by Davontae Booker. Miami’s three-inside linebacker approach worked yet again because the Giants struggled to stretch plays to the edges.

Special teams: D

Miami’s special teams has been bad and Sunday’s game was the latest example. Jason Sanders missed a 51-yard field goal. Jaylen Waddle returned two kickoffs, gaining a total of 32 yards. He also returned a punt only 7 yards. At least Michael Palardy, who has struggled for most of this season, had a solid game, averaging 44.7 net yards per punt, and downing three of his six punts inside the Giants 20-yard line.

Coaching: A

Just when we thought the offense was shifting into the next gear, the Dolphins sputtered from an execution standpoint. Miami gained 297 net yards, and converted 6-of-15 third-down opportunities. At least the Dolphins scored on both of their red-zone opportunities. The Dolphins defense held the Giants to 37.5 percent conversion rate on third downs, and the Giants failed to score points in their one red-zone trip.

Stock Up

Eric Rowe has had a rough season, one where he lost his starting spot and more prominent role to Brandon Jones. With Jones sidelined for a second straight week , Rowe had one of his better performances of the season. He finished with a team-high seven tackles. Ironically, despite the fact Rowe is playing less snaps than last season, he’s two tackles behind Jerome Baker for the team lead in defensive stops. Baker has 66 total tackles, while Rowe has 64.

Stock down

Salvon Ahmed is fully submerged in a second-season slump (149 rushing yards on 54 carries). As a rookie, he had 319 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries and 11 receptions for 61 yards. Ahmed gained just 23 rushing yards on eight carries during his 22 offensive snaps against the Giants. With former Pro Bowl tailback Phillip Lindsay on the roster, Sunday’s game could have been Ahmed’s last shot to prove he’s a frontline NFL player because Lindsay will likely push for a more prominent role once his injured ankle heals.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Giants' defense comes up big in win over Eagles

Sloppy interceptions. Fumbled footballs. A possible game-winning pass in the final seconds that goes through the hands of its intended receiver. These are the elements that usually figure into the fate of the Giants whenever they face the Eagles. For most of their recent history, games against this division rival in particular have been punctuated with self-inflicted errors and, ultimately, heartbreak.
NFL
arcamax.com

Omar Kelly: Dolphins can't afford for winning ways to mask glaring issues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Let’s play the “what if game” for one minute with the hopes that it might provide some clarity on the 2021 Miami Dolphins season, and the lessons we should be taking from it. If the resurgent Dolphins had received the calls and bounces they didn’t get...
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ win over Philly

The New York Giants got their fourth win of the season, topping division rival Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. This was anything but a pretty game, but a win is a win — or at the very least, it wasn’t a loss. Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I went back to the...
NFL
OCRegister

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ commitment to run is part of team’s resurgence

Who doesn’t want to see dynamic offensive plays, jaw-dropping passes and massive runs?. Football fans crave that type of entertainment, plays that produce chunk yards and deliver points and end-zone celebrations. But NFL teams can and do win games — even playoff matches — with a consistent diet of 4-yard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
Mercury News

Dolphins swarm Giants for fifth straight win

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was swarming once again, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense did enough while a pair of rookies set team records Sunday. The Dolphins continued their surge that started halfway through the season, defeating the ailing New York Giants, 20-9, at Hard Rock Stadium and extending their winning streak to five games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Inactives

The three players listed as doubtful by the Miami Dolphins on their final injury report indeed will be out against the New York Giants, while one of the two listed as questionable will play. That would be rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who was limited in practice with a hip...
NFL
Denver Post

Omar Kelly: Five-game win streak puts Dolphins in AFC playoff conversation

Despite all the turmoil during the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in rare company with Sunday’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants. Only seven teams — one-fourth of the league — have won at least five consecutive games this season. The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers...
NFL
Boston Herald

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-9 win over N.Y. Giants

In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Sun Sentinel#The New York Giants#Miami Dolphins#Passer
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa succeeding in a storm to save everyone’s job but his own

It’s a bye week for the Miami Dolphins, but it’s never an off week for Tua Tagovailoa. He’s a 24-7 talk show for some reason. NBC’s Chris Simms felt the need to call out “idiots” who think the Dolphins quarterback is better than New Orleans’ backup Taysom Hill. Who debates such things? New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan apologized for saying that as a high-school quarterback he was, “a ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins place another running back on COVID list

When the Miami Dolphins return from this week’s bye to begin preparation for next Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, it is possible that the team’s troublesome rushing attack could be facing a tailback shortage. Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins’ leading rusher, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. And on Saturday, Salvon Ahmed, his ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Giants to Win 5th Straight Game

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 5th straight victory as they beat the NY Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins’ defense played another outstanding game not giving up a touchdown to a depleted Giants offense. Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks giving him 8.5 on the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for sacks by a rookie. Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards breaking the Dolphins rookie receptions record. Tua had another good game throwing two touchdowns and 244 yards in the win. While there are more positives than negatives from this win, it needs to be said overall the Dolphins offense was lackluster for most of the game. Can this offense beat “good” teams that are coming up on their schedule like the Saints, Titans, and Patriots? Mike and Tom share their thoughts. Plus, they look at the playoff landscape around the AFC. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: 2021 Dolphins Draft Class Assessment and Recap of Win over Giants

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the NY Giants and he shares his thoughts on what the Dolphins did right in this game. Kevin also gives his insight and thoughts on the Dolphins 2021 draft class now that we are into December and the rookies have a decent sample size of on-the-field play to judge them by. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ methodical 20-9 win over Giants

That’s five straight wins. That’s a 6-7 record now. That’s the Miami Dolphins’ continued climb out of a 1-7 hole with a 20-9 win Sunday against the struggling New York Giants. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Stat of the game: Nine Giants points. Three field goals. It’s easy to see what’s fueled this run of wins. It wasn’t just Sunday’s game where the Dolphins defense held down a troubled ...
NFL
FanSided

Grades and MVP from NY Giants disgraceful loss to the Dolphins

The NY Giants’ lackluster effort resulted in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. After an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins, the NY Giants fall to 4-8 on the season seemingly having no direction. In a game in which the NY Giants could not even manage score...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy