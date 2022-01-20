Tonight Will Be NYC’s Earliest Sunset Until Fall 2022

Say hello to later sunsets…oh how we’ve missed those days!

Winter in the city can get pretty gloomy with the cold temperatures and early sunsets. It’s hard to tell the difference between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somedays!

Luckily, tonight (Friday, January 21), NYC’s earliest sunset until the fall will occur at 5:00 p.m.—yes, still before dinnertime, but hey that’s progress.

According to New York Metro Weather, the sun won’t set before 5:00 p.m. again for the next 10 months (November 6th, 2022 to be exact).

Since early December, we’ve been averaging at around 9 hours of daylight total so it’ll be more than invigorating to watch that number increase.

Fun Fact: The earliest sunset of 2021 actually happened only a little over a month ago at 4:28 p.m.

Unlike last year’s, 2022’s earliest sunset of the year will occur as per usual on the winter solstice (December 21st, 2022).