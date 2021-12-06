ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow Will Be NYC’s Earliest Sunset Of The Year

By Justine Golata
Remember when we were mourning our last 7 p.m. sunsets…oh how we miss those days.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7th), NYC’s earliest sunset of the year will occur at 4:28 p.m.—yes, before dinnertime or the work day even ends!

According to the National Weather Service, early sunsets will carry on throughout the next few weeks and days will average at around 9 hours of daylight total.

What’s interesting about this year’s early sunset is that it won’t occur on the official winter solstice (December 21st). This is due to the “Sun’s odd looping path” reports the Farmers Almanac. “A similar effect happens during the summer solstice (June 21), when the earliest sunrise arrives about a week before it (June 14th) , and the latest sunset occurs about a week after the solstice (June 27).”

Another change in weather this week will be NYC’s first snowfall come Wednesday. Though we’ve already had a few flurries this year, it’ll be the first actual snow of the season. NYers can expect an inch or two of snow accumulation.

Read more here: The First Snow Of The Season Is Expected To Hit NYC On Wednesday

