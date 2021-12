Shifnal Town have appointed Jamie Haynes as manager following the shock sacking of Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier. The Midlands non-league scene was stunned to discover news of the sacking yesterday as Carrier revealed on social media a decision had been taken to relieve the pair of their duties, before a crazy 24 hours was capped by the appointment of Haynes and Kevin Sandwith as assistant.

