AT&T CEO Dismisses Democrats’ Antitrust Concerns About WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger as ‘Unfounded’

By Todd Spangler
 5 days ago

John Stankey , CEO of AT&T , said an effort by Democratic leaders in Congress to characterize the proposed merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery as an anticompetitive threat to the media industry was “unfounded.”

“What is articulated in those letters is really unfounded,” said Stankey, speaking Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference, referring to a communication from several Democratic senators and representatives to the Justice Department urging scrutiny of the WarnerMedia - Discovery deal.

Stankey said the “foundation of their concerns” expressed in the letter is “not very strong” and said he isn’t worried about AT&T’s ability in “navigating through that.”

“Getting letters from Congress is not unusual,” Stankey added. “We are a large company… we are in a lot of businesses.” Overall, from a regulatory-review perspective, “There’s nothing unusual about this transaction,” Stankey asserted.

The letter to the DOJ sent by Democratic members of Congress said in part about the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal, “This transaction raises significant antitrust concerns. In particular, the merger threatens to enhance the market power of the combined firm and substantially lessen competition in the media and entertainment industry, harming both consumers and American workers. In light of these concerns, we respectfully urge the Department to conduct a thorough review of this transaction to ensure that it does not harm American consumers and workers by illegally harming competition.”

The letter was spearheaded by U.S. House member Joaquin Castro of Texas; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; House member David Cicilline of Rhode Island, chair of the House Antitrust Subcommittee; and House member Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

According to Stankey, AT&T remains on track to complete the WarnerMedia deal with Discovery in mid-2022. “I’ve seen nothing in this process that is out of pattern or out of skew,” he said at the UBS conference. “I feel good about the process, is the net of it.”

At this point, the telecommunications company has not decided whether it will divest WarnerMedia as a spin-off (in which AT&T shareholders would receive stock in the new WarnerMedia-Discovery) or as a split (in which shareholders would have the choice to take shares of AT&T or the new media company). “The AT&T board continues to discuss this,” Stankey said, saying the final decision will be made “closer to the close.”

AT&T is spinning off WarnerMedia to combine it with Discovery, a transaction expected to close in mid-2022 pending regulatory approvals. Under the planned WarnerMedia spin, the telco will receive $43 billion in cash to pay down debt .

Last month, Discovery chief David Zaslav said he will primarily be based in Los Angeles by the time the WarnerMedia deal is expected to close. So far, Zaslav has declined to reveal details of the new management structure of merged “Warner Bros. Discovery,” saying only “we have ideas” about what that will look like. (Whatever that looks like, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is expected to be out of a job .)

For Warner Bros. Discovery, streaming will be a primary focus. Zaslav, however, hasn’t specifically detailed how the companies’ go-to-market streaming strategy may change under one roof. As he has before, in the Paley interview he labeled Netflix and Disney “formidable” rivals but reiterated his claim that the combined Discovery-WarnerMedia will have a bigger content library than Netflix.

In announcing Q3 earnings, Discovery last week said it had 20 million paid direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers worldwide, including for Discovery Plus. AT&T, in its Q3 report, disclosed that HBO and HBO Max subscribers had 69.4 million combined global subs in the third quarter, up 1.9 million sequentially, as international growth offset a U.S. loss related to the discontinuation of HBO’s distribution on Amazon Prime Channels, and was on track to hit 70 million-73 million by year-end.

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
Travis Scott Out of Coachella 2022 Lineup Following Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has been effectively removed from the lineup of performances for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Variety has learned. The development follows a report by KESQ in Palm Springs which reported that the controversial rapper was dropped from the bill following the tragedy which occurred at his own Astroworld festival in November, where 10 people died after the crowd rampaged during his headlining set. A Change.org petition was started in the days after the tragedy, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. The petition has gathered nearly 60,000 signatures as of this writing. Reps for the artist, the festival and...
Rock’s Backpages Celebrates 20 Years of Archiving a Museum of Essential Music Journalism

What do rock ‘n’ roll and rock journalism have in common? Out of many things, probably, one is that they were both once assumed to be ephemeral. But if the prevalence of classic-rock stations and playlists over the decades has proved that rock ‘n’ roll really is here to stay, the reporting and criticism surrounding it tended to vanish into thin air, at least in the pre-Internet age (and often since, with so many media companies wantonly messing up or just losing their archives even after making their initial digital transitions). That’s where Rock’s Backpages comes in — to make sure...
Axios

WarnerMedia-Discovery merger faces questions over Latino programming

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) want the Justice Department to review closely a proposed merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery over concerns it could limit programming and opportunities for Latino creators. Why it matters: Castro has been leading a campaign to pressure media companies to hire more...
texomashomepage.com

Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented. The Democrats, led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, wrote a...
Seekingalpha.com

Dozens of Congress members call for antitrust probe into AT&T/Discovery deal

More than 30 Democratic members of Congress have issues with AT&T’s (NYSE:T) planned $43B sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and want U.S. antitrust regulators to scrutinize the deal. The Congress members say that the combination “raises significant antitrust concerns” and warrants more scrutiny from the U.S. Dept. of...
arcamax.com

Congress members blast proposed Discovery WarnerMedia merger

More than 30 Democratic members of Congress are raising concerns about cable programming giant Discovery's proposed $43-billion takeover of WarnerMedia, owner of CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, and the Warner Bros. television and film studio. In a letter Monday to U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland and Assistant Atty. Gen. Jonathan Kanter,...
MarketWatch

Meta dismisses FTC antitrust lawsuit as 'speculation' in latest filing

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. attempted again to undercut the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against the social media giant with its latest federal court filing Wednesday. "[R]ather than plead facts that could show monopoly power, [FTC] relies on inapposite statistics and admitted assumptions to dress up conclusory speculation," Meta said in a filing. "The FTC still has not identified a single commercial actor, anywhere, that recognizes a [personal social networking services] market as defined, much less tracks PSNS usage in a way that might permit assessment of market shares." The FTC sued then-Facebook for engaging in an illegal "buy or bury" scheme by snapping up rivals Instagram and WhatsApp.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Takes on Dr. Fauci, Omicron Fears and Cuomo Brothers’ Woes

‘Tis the season for Dr. Anthony Fauci to not be jolly. “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open tackled rising fears about the spread of the Omicron variant while also skewering the Cuomo brothers’ recent travails. Kate McKinnon reprised her bald-capped portrayal of Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who has become a fixture of the pandemic. The Cuomos were played by Pete Davidson (Andrew) and Andrew Dismukes (Chris). Other disgraced politicos helping Fauci with the spoofed CDC PSAs included gun-toting House member Marjorie Taylor Greene (played by Cecily Strong) and Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant). And now, two unemployed...
Variety

BTS Wins Album of the Year at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

BTS scooped up the most trophies of the night on Saturday at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the region’s largest music awards ceremony. The event known as MAMA, which was offered as a global live stream telecast via YouTube and a host of other platforms, also hailed artists such as Ed Sheeran and Wanna One. The honors for BTS included album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and worldwide icon of the year. “For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we...
Seekingalpha.com

EU top antitrust regulator `deeply concerned' about Nvidia's planned Arm deal

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said she is "deeply concerned" about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) planned acquisition of ARM Holdings (ARMHF) from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Vestager said the antitrust regulator is looking for more internal documents such as minutes from board meetings to see if the companies revealed what they might do after the acquisition closed, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
Motley Fool

Why Antitrust Concerns May Not Affect Axon's Growth

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. A pending FTC case may just be a...
BUSINESS
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Authentic Casting in ‘West Side Story’: ‘This Is the Way to Do It’

Steven Spielberg has a simple reason for why he made sure Latino characters were played by Latino actors in his “West Side Story” adaptation. “This is the way to do it,” the director said Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is the way we are in this world. This is where we should have always been, but this is very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’ We have to get it right. It’s not that other productions didn’t get it right in their own way, but I just did not want to make this reimagining without complete representation [and]...
Variety

Box Office: ‘West Side Story’ Opening on Top With Concerning $10 Million Debut

20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” is off to a slow start at the domestic box office. Steven Spielberg’s movie musical grossed $4.1 million across 2,820 locations on Friday. Though “West Side Story” had a quiet debut on Thursday evening, collecting just $800,000 in previews, box office analysts were still sticking with original expectations for the film to bring in $10 to $15 million over its opening weekend. Now, it seems that the numbers will likely fall near the floor of that estimate, if even within them. While an opening around $10 million wouldn’t spell out-and-out doom for “West Side Story,” it...
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
Variety

