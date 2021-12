Hulu has taken down a documentary about Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert in Houston after “confusion” over whether the show was created by Hulu. “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not immediately clear if Hulu will put the documentary, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, back on its service after clarifying that the documentary was not produced by Hulu. But shortly after the doc was released on the streaming platform, several users on...

