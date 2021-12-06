ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tweetfest 2021 – Short Film Festival

By Steve Harcourt
nerdspan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like only yesterday when we were enjoying the films at last year’s Tweetfest short film festival, albeit only in an Online form. Somehow the year has flashed by and Tweetfest occurred once again, but much more happily in its usual in-person guise. With screenings at the Hen and Chickens...

www.nerdspan.com

carvemag.com

London Surf / Film Festival

The 10th Edition London Surf / Film Festival x Vans hits the capital 2-4 December 2021, bringing to the UK a handpicked line-up of the very best surf films from across the globe – hotly anticipated premieres, documentaries to inspire, travelogues to stir the wanderlust and mind blowing surfing. Accompanied...
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Hanukkah Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Hanukkah Film Festival will celebrate the Hanukkah season with eight nights of exclusive, award-winning new films. The Austin Jewish Film Festival is joining with film festivals, synagogues, and Jewish organizations across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with Menemsha Films in this new holiday celebration.
FESTIVAL
Islands Sounder

Orcas Film Festival to replay ‘The Rescue’

Many islanders and visitors had the wonderful opportunity to experience the powerful line up of films, presented at the Orcas Island Film Festival this past October. There were 16 films that screened over the 5-day weekend and attendees were thrilled to be back in the theatre again. One film that...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Encounter Review – London Film Festival 2021

Great things are expected of British writer-director Michael Pearce’s second feature after acclaimed 2017 psychological thriller Beast firmly stamped the debut filmmaker’s mark on the genre. Encounter is another offering in the same vein, albeit toying with an apocalyptic sci-fi narrative before dramatically changing course mid-way through. It never quite abandons its extraterrestrial enigma though. As a result of the excellent work from lead actor Riz Ahmed we venture on this tense and highly explosive journey out of sheer curiosity, to seek answers and see closure.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Red Sea International Film Festival to celebrate women in film

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF), which will have its inaugural edition from 6-15 December, has announced a number of celebrations in honour of the ground-breaking contribution of women to film. The Festival will honour the first female Saudi filmmaker, Haifaa Al Mansour, who is not only one of...
TV SHOWS
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Vilnius Short FF 2022 Announces Competition Films

VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the national competition of the Vilnius International Short Film FestivalShort Film Festival, running 12 – 18 January 2022, and another 29 films have been selected for the international competition. The festival saw some 1,500 entries vying for slots in its 15th anniversary edition.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list.
WORLD
yourvalley.net

Mesa International Film Festival continues

The Mesa International Film Festival presented by Visit Mesa is Dec. 2-5. Hundreds of films will be shown at the Mesa Convention Center and in venues throughout downtown Mesa, according to a release. The festival welcomes participation from industry veterans, students and everyone in-between. It will host films from around...
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure "Everything Everywhere all at Once." SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin, Texas, festival will begin March 11 with the new film...
MOVIES
theprescotttimes.com

Announcing the 28th Sedona International Film Festival

SEDONA, Ariz. (Nov. 29, 2021): The 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival returns to its original last-week-of-February timeframe with an all-live event that will put “people back in the theaters seeing films the way they should, on screen,” according to Executive Director Pat Schweiss. COVID-driven adjustments moved the 27th annual...
SEDONA, AZ
horrornews.net

HO HO HO… The Horrible Imaginings Film Festival Presents Their Final Holiday Horror Nightmare of 2021 with the Acclaimed Horror Short Film Series “Campfire Tales!”

Whether you are naughty or nice, the celebrated Horrible Imaginings Film Festival closes out a frightfully successful year with. their final gift to you. More than just an assembly of horror short films from around the world, the Campfire Tales series has become a snapshot of the diverse and infamous shorts that are submitted to the southern California based horror film festival.
MOVIES
SFStation.com

Another Hole in the Head Film Festival

SF IndieFest presents Another Hole in the Head Film Festival. Another Hole in the Head (aka "HoleHead") is a film festival celebrating Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and a broad poster-as-of-now-pmspectrum of related cinema from across the globe taking place at New People Cinema in Japantown (1746 Post St, San Francisco). Defying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Times

Freedom of Flow Short Film Fest

Where's it showing? Beerwood, 690 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos. SLOMotion, Stoke Chasers, and The SLO Roll present a live screening of Freedom of Flow along with a few other roller-skate-focused films, with donation going to The SLO Roll, "a new community initiative that provides pop-up roller skating with local DJ, party lights, safe space, and rink vibes" (thesloroll.com).
MOVIES
Paso Robles Daily News

Jewish Film Festival returns this January

– The Twelfth Annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival will return to the Central Coast Jan. 9-30, 2022, online at www.slojff.com. The festival, noted for celebrating cultural diversity, is doing a deep-dive this year into further revealing how Jewish culture and Jewish faith are expressed all over the world. “Our Global Mishpacha” is this year’s theme. Mishpacha is the Hebrew term for family and friends.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
aiptcomics

The Overlook Film Festival returns in June

The Overlook Film Festival — a four-day celebration of all things horror — will be making its triumphant return to New Orleans in June 2022. The festival will showcase exciting work in new and classic genre cinema, live events, and its trademark interactive activities. A summer camp for horror fans, Overlook welcomes its audiences to enjoy four days of events and screenings in one of America’s oldest and most haunted cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Indiewire

The 10 Best Undistributed Films of 2021

Even as the distribution landscape continues to shift and shape with startling regularity, some of the year’s best cinematic efforts are still looking for a home. But perhaps those changes will only help some of these smaller titles earn the placement they deserve, with so many of them readymade for an ambitious streamer or an up-and-coming boutique label. The question of theatrical viability is hardly the same one it was even two years ago, and opportunities for smart distributors to seek out unique material is bigger than ever.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

EPIX RELEASES FIRST FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’

EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES
wiltonbulletin.com

AT&T, American Black Film Festival Celebrate Collaboration

AT&T’s integrated media platform, Dream in Black, launched in 2018 at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). It was born out of a desire to uplift, celebrate and connect with Black culture and the creators who shape it. Built on a foundation of empowerment, AT&T’s Dream in Black platform focuses...
MOVIES

