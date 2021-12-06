ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Today is the real anniversary of slavery's abolition

By Christopher Tremoglie
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Juneteenth" became a federal holiday this year “commemorating the emancipation of slaves,” honoring the date in 1865 in which General Order No. 3 by Union Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas. However, the claim that this is the date on which all slaves became free is historically...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 45

Latonya Taylor
5d ago

We know just because something is made Law. Doesn't mean all abide by it.. And is the case with slavery. that continued without by Govement state or local lawmen and it didn't end unti declared June 19th 1865 in TEXAS 2 years after 1862 amancipaton proclamation declared it. This is a Fact therfore Slavery was abolished June 19th 1865 JUNETEENTH No one celebrated independence day. until July 4th 1776 when they gained independence. So why shouldn't African Americans Celebrate their INDEPENDACE ON ACTUAL DATE THEY RECIEVED IT?

Reply(1)
5
blame game...
5d ago

not to hear the blacks tell it they're still slaves according to them I'd be happy to send them all back to Africa for a week and show him what real oppression is

Reply(14)
4
Guest
5d ago

Lincoln only abolished it in confederate states to slow them down because they were about to defeat him. Only later did it apply to all states. Study history!

Reply(5)
3
Related
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
phillytrib.com

America still has slavery-era citizen's arrest laws that legalize lynching

When Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan targeted, stalked, chased, hunted down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, they did it simply because they were murderous racists. And if they hadn’t been so stupid, they would’ve gotten away with that legalized lynching because of a slavery-era citizen’s arrest law in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Slaves#Civil Rights Movement#Union Major#Western#Juneteenth
baconsrebellion.com

Young Peoples’ Attitudes About America Show that the Nation is Reaping What the Left has Sown

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Clearly, parents have not done so successfully. The Left has. For a dramatic lesson in what the young have learned about America at enormous public and private expense, please see the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll Fall 2021 Top Trends and Takeaways, published yesterday. The poll of more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds was taken between October 26 and November 8 of this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Times

History As It Happens: Misunderstanding slavery

Amid a national debate over history curricula and the importance of racism and slavery in shaping the American past, the 1619 Project has returned in an expanded book form as an immediate bestseller. With its new and longer essays packing sweeping claims about the character of our national origins, the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Times

Misunderstanding Slavery: The 1619 Project's Egregious Errors

Amid a national debate over history curricula and the importance of racism and slavery in shaping the American past, The 1619 Project has returned in expanded book form as an immediate bestseller. With its new and longer essays packing sweeping claims about the character of our national origins, the book expands upon the project’s initial, central argument: a transhistorical white supremacy defines American society. But this is pseudo-history, according to James Oakes, a preeminent scholar of slavery and nineteenth century U.S. politics. In this episode, Oakes sharpens the scholarly attack on The 1619 Project’s “egregious errors” as well as its larger purpose, which is to advance an interpretation of American history through a cynical, racial lens. This lens fundamentally distorts the very issues the project purports to shine light upon, namely slavery and its relationship to capitalism.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Square News

Ian Partman on revolution, abolition and activist scholarship

Ian Partman strode into the headquarters of WSN, his steps imbued with purpose. The first thing I noticed when I saw him wasn’t the headphones dangling around his neck or the shock of blond hair that crowned his head, but rather his calming presence. He greeted me with a handshake, and I felt welcome in a way that is rare within a school known for fostering feelings of isolation. Beneath Partman’s peaceful exterior, though, lies a fiery passion for social change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Slavery by Another Name

Slavery by Another Name is a 90-minute documentary that challenges one of Americans’ most cherished assumptions: the belief that slavery in this country ended with the Emancipation Proclamation. The film tells how even as chattel slavery came to an end in the South in 1865, thousands of African Americans were pulled back into forced labor with shocking force and brutality.
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Biden’s preschool plan could spell doom for faith-based providers

There are many flaws in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan for childcare and universal preschool. But one flaw that deserves particular attention is the detrimental impact the BBB could have on parents' ability to choose faith-based providers. The legislation ostensibly includes religious providers. The childcare language states, "Nothing...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

The leading cause of America’s wealth gap

Historically, America’s environmental policies have played a large role in phasing out our industrial workforce. Yet, the measures proposed in the latest infrastructure bill aim to expand them — a goal difficult to rationalize since the rampant pollution of the 1960s has been remarkably mended. In fact, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

America is looking down the barrel of population collapse

The long decline in the U.S. birthrate continues. 2020 saw the fewest babies born relative to the population of women between 15 and 44 of any year in American history. A recent Pew poll found the fraction of non-parents between 18 and 49 saying they were "very likely" to have kids fell from 32 percent in 2018 to 26 percent this year, while the fraction saying they were "not too likely" or "not at all likely" increased from 37 percent to 44 percent.
POLITICS
thetacomaledger.com

White privilege and the justice system

How is this still happening in America, the supposed land of the free?. How is it that white people can get away with so much? How are they so aware of this but yet, still can gloss right over the fact that they are extremely privileged?. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy