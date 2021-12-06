Today is the real anniversary of slavery's abolition

Amid a national debate over history curricula and the importance of racism and slavery in shaping the American past, The 1619 Project has returned in expanded book form as an immediate bestseller. With its new and longer essays packing sweeping claims about the character of our national origins, the book expands upon the project’s initial, central argument: a transhistorical white supremacy defines American society. But this is pseudo-history, according to James Oakes, a preeminent scholar of slavery and nineteenth century U.S. politics. In this episode, Oakes sharpens the scholarly attack on The 1619 Project’s “egregious errors” as well as its larger purpose, which is to advance an interpretation of American history through a cynical, racial lens. This lens fundamentally distorts the very issues the project purports to shine light upon, namely slavery and its relationship to capitalism.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO