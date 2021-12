The end of Verdansk marks the end of an era for Call of Duty: Warzone. But when does the event kick off?. Warzone Pacific and its new map, Caldera, are fast approaching. With it marks the end of long-serving map, Verdansk. The arrival of Warzone Pacific on Dec. 8 means that fans have been treated to some limited events in the run up to its launch. Alongside limited-timed mode "Operation - Flashback," where players can relieve some of Verdansk's classic moments, the game has begun counting down to the end of Verdansk.

