In 2021 Wista established DTS Europe, which is focused on the European and US market. DTS has begun to establish its position in the US market and has been supplying several brands. Dispensing Technology Systems announces the launch of the Aquamarine range. The Aquamarine is a rigid injection-molded mono-material airless dispenser that incorporates a patented airless pump engine. The Aquamarine is made from 100% Polyethylene. This compellingly sustainable packaging solution offers optimal formula protection and provides a superior user experience for natural and organic treatment formulas that we see emerging in the age of clean beauty.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO