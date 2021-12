Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and many in greater Tucson have their sights set on Christmas, now is the time to not only begin holiday shopping but take the time to visit Santa. But maybe stopping by the mall Santa isn’t in your cards, and you’d rather avoid the rush of holiday shoppers scurrying around in hopes of scoring the perfect gift. If you’d much rather take it easy, grab a cocktail, and say hi to Jolly Old Saint Nick, you’re in luck, because the Miracle on Congress Street is back and better than ever this year.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO