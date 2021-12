A federal appeals court will decide whether the Copyright Royalty Board’s decision about how much stations will pay in royalties for online streaming will go up – and by how much. But the CRB has been able to make one decision unilaterally. It has determined that whatever rate stations pay for 2022 will be higher than the 2021 rate. That is because it considers the government’s consumer price index which showed a 6.2% spike in 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO