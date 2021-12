Victor Andreyenkov offers a few tips to optimize your workflow in Substance Painter to make your CPU’s life a little easier, but not compromise the quality of your work. When you use the Ctrl+S combination the project file archive can be fragmented a lot. While this will not lead to project file corruption this can introduce empty spaces in the project file which leads to an unnecessary increase in file size. However, there is a function in Substance Painter that rebuilds the project file compacting its content – Save and Compact.

