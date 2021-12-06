France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

As someone who has known the French presidential candidate and longtime editorialist since 2009, allow me to attempt to explain who Eric Zemmour really is. Not long after arriving in France, over a dozen years ago, I was trying to get my bearings within the French media scene. After a stint co-hosting a nightly talk-show on Fox News at the network's New York headquarters, I crash landed onto nationwide French television - almost literally. The day after arriving in Paris for the very first time in my life, for what I thought would just be a three-week vacation between media contracts in the US, I found myself debating French and international politics with the country's top media figures on the morning political talk show of a public broadcaster. Before that, I knew about two people in France - one of whom introduced me to the program's host. And that's how things work in France. Paris, as they say, really is a village.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO