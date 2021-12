Al Unser, who was one of only four race car drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four different times, died on Thursday after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Unser is the third member of his legendary family to pass away in the last seven months. His brother Bobby, who won the Indy 500 three times, died in May while his nephew, Bobby Unser Jr., died only a month and a half after his dad.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO