Aerospace & Defense

Nasa unveils new class of astronaut candidates

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasa has unveiled its new class of astronaut candidates, who could fly to the space station and on future missions to the Moon. They have gone through an interview process with several rounds, team exercises, a thorough medical check and aptitude tests. The six men and four women were...

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The stubby white spacecraft with a round tip blasted off into clear blue skies over West Texas for a roughly 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high. The six-member crew hooted with glee as they unbuckled to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness, looking out at space through tall windows in the capsule. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launches and Returns First Six Passenger Spaceflight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Saturday launched its New Shepard rocket for the sixth time this year. The mission, called NS-19, marked the first time the company launched six passengers at once and carried a crew of two guests and four customers. The NS-19 mission brings Blue Origin to 14...
NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
How to watch Blue Origin's third space tourism flight on Saturday

Blue Origin is making final preparations for the third crewed launch of its New Shepard rocket. The mission was originally set for Thursday, December 9, but strong winds at the launch site in West Texas forced it to be pushed to Saturday, December 11. The 10-minute trip to the edge...
Winds Push Back Blue Origin Rocket Launch That Will Have Colorado Woman Onboard

(CBS4) – The rocket Blue Origin’s next flight will have to wait a couple of days. It was supposed to launch on Thursday, but high winds pushed things back to Saturday morning. (credit: Blue Origin) Among the 6 people onboard the spacecraft will be Laura Shepard Churchley of Evergreen. She’s the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and she told CBS4 last month she’s “ready for anything.” The idea for her going on a Blue Origin rocket to space came up when she was at a 50th anniversary celebration of the Apollo 14 trip her father took to the moon. Laura Shepard Churchley (credit: CBS) Liftoff is now set from the Blue Origin launch facilities in Texas at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Woman who grew up in Divide and Colorado Springs selected as a NASA astronaut candidate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who considers Colorado Springs and Divide her hometowns was one of 10 new NASA astronaut candidates announced on Monday. More than 12,000 people applied for the position, but Nichole Ayers stood out as a major in the United States Air Force and one of just a handful of women who flies the F-22 Raptor. On top of that, Ayers led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat back in 2019. Read more on her NASA bio by clicking here.
NASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than...
