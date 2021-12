DAX’s parent company Global has hired Mark Halliday as the new Director of the digital audio advertising platform. “Mark’s experience of data and mobile, combined with helping some of the biggest brands in the world, makes him perfectly placed to deliver the exciting opportunities presented by DAX,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Global. “We work with brands who want to reach audiences creatively, and use data to make marketing investment more personal.” Halliday will report to Gordon and work alongside Katie Bowden, Director of Commercial Audio and Chris Forrester, Director of Commercial Outdoor.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO