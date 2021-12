The Cougars fought hard, but came up short against No. 5 North Carolina State in the final game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship 62-34. This was the third matchup between the Cougars and the Wolfpack. This was also the first time this season the Cougars have taken on a Top 25 team. The Cougars have now played a total of 33 ranked games during the time Kamie Ethridge has been the head coach for the Cougars.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO