U.S. to Diplomatically Boycott Beijing Olympics, China Promises 'Resolute Countermeasures'
The boycott does not extend to athletes, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said competitors will have the country's "full...www.newsweek.com
The boycott does not extend to athletes, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said competitors will have the country's "full...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0