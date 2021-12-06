ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy halts use of fuel storage complex above Hawaii aquifer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy announced Monday that it is suspending use of a massive World War II-era fuel storage complex above a Hawaii aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water — following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has...

abc17news.com

Navy halts Hawaii fuel tank operations during investigation

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy will halt operations at fuel storage tanks above a Hawaii aquifer until its own investigation into how petroleum got into tap water is finished. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says in a memo that corrective actions will be taken as quickly as possible. The Navy had already said it was suspending use of the massive World War II-era fuel storage complex near Pearl Harbor following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people. The Navy is contesting a state order demanding the suspension remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.
Myhighplains.com

Navy contests Hawaii’s orders to suspend, drain fuel tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is contesting orders from Hawaii to suspend use of fuel tanks and drain them at a complex above an aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water until certain conditions are met. The Navy has already said it was suspending use of the...
US News and World Report

Hawaii: Fuel Odor in Navy Water Prompts Over 100 Complaints

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Health said Tuesday tests of water samples from the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor have so far been inconclusive after it received more than 100 complaints about fuel-like odor coming from tap water in the area. Kathleen Ho, the department's deputy director...
The Independent

EPA called on to lead tests amid Navy water crisis in Hawaii

A U.S. senator called on the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead in testing to determine whether it's safe to drink water that the Navy provides to and around Pearl Harbor.U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health's analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it.Testing last week showed the presence of petroleum in...
hawaiipublicradio.org

State orders Navy to remove fuel from Red Hill storage facility

While the U.S. Navy temporarily halted operations at its Red Hill fuel storage facility last week after reports of contaminated water, Gov. David Ige and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health have ordered the Navy to further suspend operations and make plans to remove the fuel. The order comes in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS says keeping Navy fuel out of aquifer will be a long-term challenge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply warned Oahu households and businesses Thursday that its system could eventually be impacted by the Navy’s petroleum contamination. BWS officials also say keeping contamination out of the aquifer will be a long-term challenge. And with several Board of Water Supply wells...
