GM to rebuild supply chain, emphasizes responsible sourcing of EV power

By Hannah Lutz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT—Mining company executives. Non-automotive suppliers. Engineers. Battery supply chain and purchasing experts. They've all found a seat at General Motors' table as the auto maker reinvents the supply chain for electric vehicles. "When we define what our value chain will be, it will look nothing like the value chain...

NBC Philadelphia

MP Materials CEO Says GM Partnership Key to Building EV Supply Chain in U.S.

MP Materials and General Motors announced a partnership Thursday focused on the sourcing of rare earth magnets, which are essential for EV motors. The deal helps advance efforts to develop resilient EV supply chains in the U.S., MP Materials CEO James Litinsky told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It'll be great for...
MySanAntonio

GM Will Source, Produce Rare Earth EV-Motor Magnets In U.S.

General Motors announced two deals Thursday that will let it domestically source crucial raw materials and parts for the expanding family of battery-electric vehicles GM will roll out over the coming decade. GM says it formed strategic partnerships with MP Materials of Las Vegas and Vacuumschmelze (VAC) of Frankfurt, Germany,...
Detroit News

GM brings in partners to build up North American EV supply chain

To reach $90 billion in electric vehicle revenue by 2030, General Motors Co. is continuing to grow a North American-focused supply chain for its coming EVs and on Thursday revealed two new partners in that mission. First, GM has formed a supply partnership for rare earth materials, alloy and finished...
Inside Indiana Business

GM Commits to Bedford for EV Parts

Economic development officials in Lawrence County say Tuesday’s announcement that General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will invest $51 million into its die casting foundry in Bedford serves as a signal the plant is part of the company’s long-term strategy. The vehicle maker says it will install state-of-the-art equipment to support the company’s growth in the electric vehicle sector. The one million square foot plant employs 900 hourly and salary workers.
Country
China
Bridgestone to close tire plant in China

TOKYO—Bridgestone Corp. plans to close a truck and bus tire factory in Huizhou, China, by year-end as part of an ongoing restructuring program. The factory, one of two truck tire plants it operates in China, was opened in 2007 in Huizhou, a city of 2 million residents in Guangdong Province. It has a nameplate capacity of 4,400 units of tire per day with 800 employees.
Forbes

In Response To The Supply Chain Crisis: Various Export Methods For Dropshippers

Andy Chou is the Founder and CEO of CJdropshipping, a global all-in-one dropshipping platform. The ongoing supply chain crisis has left not only U.S. ports but the global economy in turmoil. Congestion has resulted in limited yard space for new vessels to berth and tons of containers piling up at ports waiting to be carried away. As of writing this, at least 70 ships are anchored and waiting outside the ports of Los Angeles. Measures such as imposing fines against the cargo containers have been attempted, but the complications remain. At the same time, even as the global trade network has a surplus of shipping containers, China is facing challenges of container shortages.
Rising demand for EVs is pushing the search for ethically sourced raw materials—a task easier said than done.

The shift to electric vehicles will mean less drilling for oil, but EVs still depend heavily on precious resources that come from deep within the Earth. Making enough batteries to fulfill auto makers' ambitious electrification goals requires copious amounts of lithium, cobalt and other metals that aren't readily flowing through the existing supply chain. Locating and safely extracting them are complex tasks starkly different from traditional automotive operations, and mastering those tasks will be crucial to succeeding in the EV era.
dbusiness.com

GM Joins Initiative to Certify Sustainability in EV Supply Chain

General Motors Co. in Detroit has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), adding another element that supports the sustainability and human rights of the electric vehicle supply chain. IRMA advances responsible mining practice through a comprehensive set of standards covering the four principles of Business Integrity, Planning for...
theenergymix.com

Ontario EV Plan Pushes Manufacturing, Sidesteps Consumer Demand and Supply Chain Impacts

Ontario’s Conservative government released the second phase of an ambitious supply-side strategy to boost “next generation” automobile manufacturing in the province—including connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles. But the province’s Driving Prosperity initiative does not yet include complementary demand-side measures to stimulate market penetration of low-emission vehicles, nor is the government promoting increased electrical generation from renewable sources.
Pirelli extends 'joint lab' to expand VR in tire development

MILAN—Pirelli & C. S.p.A. is linking up to expand virtual reality capabilities for tire development. The Italian tire maker signed a new agreement with Milan Polytechnic and Polytechnic Foundation to continue the "joint labs" research program, which the three entities launched a decade ago. The three-year extension (2021-23) will target...
Times of San Diego

Supply-Chain Pinch Hits Offices Too As Employers Struggle to Source Lights, Ink, Paper

Employers accustomed to dealing with COVID-19 issues while trying to get workers back into offices said they are encountering an unforeseen challenge: keeping the lights on. The disruptions to the global supply chain caused by factory shutdowns in Asia, congestion at U.S. ports and a nationwide labor shortage have led to widely publicized microchip and building materials shortages.
macny.org

Supply Chain Challenges Are Everywhere

Are you feeling the pain from a disrupted supply chain? I bet you are. Most of our members are, and it is likely going to get worse – and stay that way for an extended period. While the pandemic has aggravated our supply chains, many of the issues were present before the onset of COVID-19. Severe labor shortages are one of the main reasons for such disruptions. By some accounts, we lack over 100,000 truck drivers in the United States alone. This is a daunting challenge to solve. Additionally, already disrupted schedules have extended delays from days or weeks to months. It is nearly impossible to remove these existing delays already built into the supply chain delivery system. Because of delays, it has caused a new problem: a lack of carriages for hauling on both railways and trucks. This need takes significant capital investment outlays and will not happen quickly. Also, we have outdated ports due to a lack of massive infrastructure investments and globally expanding manufacturing and consumer bases. These complex and compounding issues contribute to a considerable challenge that will not be going away quickly – if ever. As we can all see now, it’s time that we all begin to adjust and seek a better future.
CarBuzz.com

Ford EVs Are Selling Way Better Than GM EVs

Ford and General Motors have always been at war, but with the advent of the electric age dawning on us, each has new challenges to overcome. The last third of the big three is also working towards electrification, but at this point, it's a two-horse race. For GM, technological superiority is expected thanks to its Ultium electric architecture, while Ford is working on electrifying everyday vehicles like the Explorer. These are great ambitions that are sure to guarantee the survival of both brands in an engineless future, but who's winning today?
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Moves to Button Down EV Battery Supply Chain with New Joint Venture

General Motors forged a new joint venture with South Korean battery maker Posco. The move is part of its efforts to bolster its EV supply chain for North American electric vehicle production. GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks made the announcement Wednesday, without providing much additional detail, such as what...
Green Car Reports

Battery material plant will feed GM's North American EV supply chain

In order to produce affordable electric vehicles at scale, automakers need to both drive down battery costs and secure a stable supply of critical materials. For General Motors and its Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plants with LG Energy Solution, that will be aided by plans announced Wednesday to form a joint venture between the automaker and South Korea’s Posco Chemical.
