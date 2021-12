When Kemba Walker joined the New York Knicks, many fans felt like this would be a huge addition to the roster, as Walker has proven himself to be an elite point guard in the past. Unfortunately, things have not worked out so well for Kemba in New York, as the point guard is currently averaging less than 12 points per game and he is only on the court for about 50 percent of the games he participates in.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO