ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Economy Expected To Make Full Recovery In 2022

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado’s economy is expected to make a full recovery next year. That’s according to the...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ucr.edu

Inland Empire economy nears full recovery from pandemic downturn

Available labor supply likely to be among 2022’s biggest restraints on growth. Although business activity in the Inland Empire continues to outpace the nation in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of recovery has slowed as the regional economy draws closer to pre-pandemic levels of activity. According to the new Inland Empire Business Activity Index released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, the area’s business activity should reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. Over the next two quarters, local business activity is forecast to rise between 3% and 6%.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Columbus Telegram

Nebraska economy is expected to keep growing

Despite a number of risks and some general uncertainty, Nebraska's economy should continue to grow over the next three years. That's the conclusion of the latest three-year forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Investing $6 Million Toward Making Roosevelt Boulevard Safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is putting more money toward making our roads safer, including an especially dangerous one here in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf announced $6 million for improvements on Roosevelt Boulevard. The money will help shorten pedestrian crossings, realign crosswalks, lanes, and upgrade traffic signals. The funds come from the state’s automated speed enforcement program, which uses money from speeding fines to make roads safer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Southern California economy faces “uneven” recovery

Despite having recovered 70 percent of the jobs it lost due to COVID-19, Southern California’s economy will experience an uneven recovery in 2022, according to a forecast. Labor shortages, the ongoing supply chain disruption, equity gaps and inflation will continue to plague the region’s economy during the next 12 months, the Southern California Association of Governments is predicting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
CBS San Francisco

California Unemployment Bucks National Trend of Shrinking Jobless Claims

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — New national numbers are out, showing first time claims for unemployment fell to 184,000 in the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest level since September of 1969, according to the Labor Department. But California is bucking the trend. “This morning, we had 20 percent of the new unemployment claims in the country, while we only have about 11.7 percent of the civilian labor force,” said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney and former head of the state Employment Development Department. Bernick says several COVID-related factors are contributing to California’s outsized share of the nation’s unemployed. “Lingering impacts of the very strict...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy