Colorado’s Economy Expected To Make Full Recovery In 2022

Available labor supply likely to be among 2022’s biggest restraints on growth. Although business activity in the Inland Empire continues to outpace the nation in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of recovery has slowed as the regional economy draws closer to pre-pandemic levels of activity. According to the new Inland Empire Business Activity Index released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, the area’s business activity should reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. Over the next two quarters, local business activity is forecast to rise between 3% and 6%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO