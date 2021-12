For those interested in acquiring a CDL (commercial driver’s license) there are slight procedural changes beginning Feb. 7. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, entry-level driver training (ELDT) is a set of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) minimum training standards for commercial driver license holders and applicants. ELDT is required for drivers applying the first time for a Class A or Class B CDL; upgrading an existing CDL (Class B CDL to Class A CDL); or adding endorsements like hazardous materials, passenger or school bus.

