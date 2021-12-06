ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

Crews battle massive house fire in Fox Chapel

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Fire crews are battling a massive house fire in Fox Chapel.

Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Hunt Road around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames and quickly called for a second alarm.

Our crew on the scene is being kept down at the end of a long driveway.

Fire crews on scene reported that high winds were helping the fire spread throughout the home.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

