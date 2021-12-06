ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New case of Omicron found in Los Angeles County

By Jordan Green
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health received confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant Monday morning. The individual is reportedly a college student who returned to Los Angeles County after holiday travel on the East Coast. The individual is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms and is self-isolating according to the Department of Public Health.

Public Health has identified close contacts in Los Angeles County, all of whom are quarantining and being tested. The department is working in correlation with the university to determine if there are any additional close contacts. Based on travel history, it is likely that the infection was acquired outside of Los Angeles County.

“While we are still determining the transmissibility and the severity of Omicron, I encourage residents and travelers to take additional steps to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated or boosters, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask,” said Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer. “Layering on as many protections as possible will give us a better opportunity to slow the spread of this potentially dangerous variant as we prepare for holiday gatherings and a potential winter surge.”

Getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical in preparation for the holiday season. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

