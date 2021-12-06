ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tumultous season ends with Oregon seeking new head coach

The Oregon Ducks are looking for a new coach just three days after losing the Pac-12 championship and their chance to salvage an up-and-down season with a Rose Bowl berth. Just three days after losing the Pac-12 championship and their chance to salvage an up-and-down season with a Rose Bowl berth,...

Report: Akron to name Oregon OC Joe Moorhead as head coach

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to be named head coach at Akron, Yahoo Sports reported. It would represent a homecoming for Moorhead, who was an assistant coach at the Ohio school from 2004-08. Since then, he served as the head coach at Mississippi State (2018-19) and his alma...
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to visit ailing mother in Miami

The Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristóbal is making a quick trip to Miami tonight. According to Matt Prehm, the Ducks head coach will be making the cross-country trip to visit his mother. Cristóbal explained that his mother is sick and he will be flying out to visit her. But the trip won’t be long, he will be back in Eugene, Oregon tomorrow.
Oregon offensive coordinator addresses head coaching rumor

Oregon offensive coordinator and former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, who emerged as the leading candidate for the Akron football head coaching vacancy on Sunday, didn’t quite rule out the possibility of leaving Eugene. “All I can say is that all of my focus and attention is on doing...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Floats A Crazy “What If” Scenario

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated a pretty crazy College Football Playoff “what if” scenario on Sunday night. The College Football Playoff will probably consist of Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, but it’s far from locked up. Sunday night, Herbstreit floated the following scenario:. Georgia beats Alabama in...
USC Names Lincoln Riley As New Trojans Football Head Coach, Ending Three-Month Search

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.  
Head Coaches’ New Jobs

The conference realignment dominos have been falling since August. Now, another part of the industry is following the same pattern: the football coaching carousel. In the past few days, two of the Power 5’s most successful programs have lost their head coaches to ailing — though rich — teams. And schools that took them are throwing around more money than ever before.
Cristobal leaves Oregon for Miami, search for head coach begins

EUGENE, Ore--- The swirling rumors became true on Monday. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal will now be referred to as the former Oregon head coach. Cristobal has accepted the head coaching position at his former school, the University of Miami. Cristobal played for Miami and won two national championships as...
H-DNL basketball welcomes a lot of new head coaches this season

By Ray Hamill — There will be a period of adjustment for most of the H-DNL basketball teams this season, with several new head coaches taking over around the league. Of the 18 varsity teams in the Big 5 and Little 4, 12 will feature a new head coach after an offseason that saw an unusually high turnover.
Oregon names McClendon Interim Head Football Coach

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens has named Bryan McClendon interim head football coach for the upcoming Valero Alamo Bowl. McClendon is in his second season with the Ducks, serving as pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. McClendon came to Oregon after spending four years as an...
