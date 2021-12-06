ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Medina Spirit, Who Tested Positive For Steroids After Winning Kentucky Derby, Dies On Track

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The horse has been at the center of controversy after he won the Derby and later tested positive for the drug betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Meet Knicks Go, Maryland-Bred Racing Superstar, And Breeder Sabrina Moore

GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go. GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt. At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he. DEL MAR, CA- NOVEMBER...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wpde.com

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies after workout

(WPDE) — The Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test following race died Monday morning after a workout. The news was confirmed by Thoroughbred Daily News. Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the derby on May 1, 2021, but ended up testing positive for the steroid betamethasone. On...
ANIMALS
KRMG

Medina Spirit, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner who failed drug test, has died

SANTA ANITA, Calif. — Medina Spirit, the horse who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby died Monday after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita, the Washington Post reported. The 3-year-old colt was had been at the center of controversy since testing positive for medication after winning the 2021...
ANIMALS
WGAU

Medina Spirit, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner who failed drug test, has died

SANTA ANITA, Calif. — Medina Spirit, the horse who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby died Monday after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita, the Washington Post reported. The 3-year-old colt was had been at the center of controversy since testing positive for medication after winning the 2021...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
654K+
Followers
73K+
Post
692M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy