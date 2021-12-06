ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charlie Cox Confirmed To Return As Daredevil In Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Ryan Barich
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Fiege confirmed that star of the Netflix Daredevil series, Charlie Cox (Stardust, The Defenders), will return to play the titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cox played Daredevil (Matt Murdock) from 2015-2018 for three...

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Escapist Magazine

Kevin Feige Plans for Charlie Cox to Continue as Daredevil in the MCU

When the Netflix Marvel shows were great, they were really great, and fans have been clamoring for their favorite actors to reprise their roles in mainline MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) series. At the top of that list is fans requesting Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil. And surprisingly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has casually revealed to CinemaBlend that he does intend for Charlie Cox to continue as Daredevil in the MCU — in some form.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DAREDEVIL Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Congratulates Charlie Cox On Matt Murdock MCU Return

Kevin Feige pretty much confirmed that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the weekend, and Vincent D'Onofrio has now taken to Twitter to congratulate his former cast-mate. Cox and D'Onofrio worked closely together over three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil, and even though they...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel confirms Eternals release date on Disney+

Minor Eternals spoilers follow. Marvel has announced when Eternals will be available for fans to watch at home on Disney+. The latest MCU film to be released this year (for a few more days until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas, of course) will be debuting on the House of Mouse's streaming service from January 12.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Shang Chi’ Sequel in the Works With Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially happening, and Destin Daniel Cretton is back to direct. Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has signed an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The director is already working with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
mxdwn.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Seals Overall Deal With Disney’s Marvel Studios And Onyx Collectiv

Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) has signed an overall TV deal with Disney to develop new projects via his Family Owned production company, according to Deadline. The multi-year deal will see Cretton and partner, Asher Goldstein (Buena Vista Social Club: Adios, Angels in Exile) create content for Marvel Studios as well as Hulu’s Onyx Collective across all platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Stardust#Defenders#Cinemablend#No Way Home
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Review of Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye’ Episode Four “Partners, Am I Right?”

The fourth installment of the newest Disney+ and Marvel Studios television series, Hawkeye, has been released to the masses and has set up some promising prospects for the remainder of the first season. The episode marked the return of the New York City first responders that LARP in addition to the much more anticipated feature of Florence Pugh’s (Midsommar) return to the MCU as Yelena Belova. Once more, this fourth episode was directed by the duo of Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero) who took on the directing reins for the third episode “Echoes.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy