Travis Scott reportedly asks judge to dismiss Astroworld lawsuit

By DAVID MATTHEWS
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Rapper Travis Scott is asking a judge to dismiss one of the lawsuits he’s facing after the deadly Astroworld concert. According to TMZ, Scott requested that a suit filed against him and several...

enstarz.com

Travis Scott Defends Himself Against Multiple 'Astroworld' Lawsuits; Maintains Innocence In Another Counterattack [REPORT]

Travis Scott defended himself from the lawsuits filed against him and said he is not liable for what happened to the Astroworld Festival. Since the Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead and hundreds of attendees injured, Scott and his partners received lawsuits from several groups of people who are seeking damages and justice. The other defendants already responded to the cases, and the rapper defended himself by trying to dismiss the ones filed against him.
Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
Judge Seals Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Battle With Maralee Nichols After NBA Star Cried About Being Emotionally Distressed

Tristan Thompson convinced a Texas judge to seal all court files associated with his paternity battle with his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols. According to court records obtained by Radar, the case filed by the NBA star is no longer available to be viewed by the public. The decision comes after Tristan claimed he was suffering emotional distress due to Maralee allegedly leaking stuff to the press.
Kim Kardashian Contacted Lawyer ‘Immediately’ To Become Legally Single After Kanye West’s Concert

Kim Kardashian ‘hit her boiling point’ after Kanye West’s latest attempt to win her back, and felt ’embarrassed’ at the concert with her kids North and Saint. Kim Kardashian, 41, was “embarrassed” after Kanye West, 44, publicly said he wanted her to “run right back” to him at his Dec. 9 concert — prompting her to file paperwork to both become legally single and drop West from her last name. “This absolutely is true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Don Lemon Shades Jussie Smollett, Says Actor Told Lies Following Guilty Verdict

Jussie Smollett’s guilty verdict has elicited plenty of responses around the world, but for the most part, many people seem unsurprised. While the California native firmly maintains his innocence, people have begun commentating on the trial, Smollett’s behaviour, and casting predictions for his upcoming sentencing. Earlier this week...
Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
Travis Scott Reportedly Filed To Have All ‘Astroworld’ Civil Lawsuits Dismissed

Reports are saying Travis Scott and his legal team have filed to have all of the Astroworld Festival lawsuits dismissed. According to documents filed by the court, Travis and his new attorney Daniel Petrocelli is looking for the dismissal of a claim by “Jessie Garcia” and the other civil lawsuits. In the case of Jessie, Travis notes the lawsuit should be dismissed with prejudice as it solely pertains to himself, Cactus Jack and Jack Enterprises.
Astroworld Lawsuits: Family of 14-year-old victim suing Travis Scott

HOUSTON - The lawsuits against Travis Scott continue to pile on as loved ones continue to grieve those who died during the deadly Astroworld tragedy in early November. THE VICTIMS: What we know about the lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy. On Wednesday, 14-year-old John Hilgert's family filed the latest...
