Travis Scott reportedly asks judge to dismiss Astroworld lawsuit

Kim Kardashian ‘hit her boiling point’ after Kanye West’s latest attempt to win her back, and felt ’embarrassed’ at the concert with her kids North and Saint. Kim Kardashian, 41, was “embarrassed” after Kanye West, 44, publicly said he wanted her to “run right back” to him at his Dec. 9 concert — prompting her to file paperwork to both become legally single and drop West from her last name. “This absolutely is true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO