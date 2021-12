Hannah John-Kamen Recalls Her Experience on Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s been over three years since Ava Starr/Ghost appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, but she arguably remains one of the most complex villains to ever grace an MCU movie. Her character was in constant pain as a result of the molecular instability that also endowed her with phase-shifting powers. That’s why it was easy for audiences to sympathize with her, even if she made ruthless decisions to find a cure. Ava’s survival means she could always return to the franchise at some point. But even if she never comes back, it sounds like Hannah John-Kamen will always cherish the time she spent on the film’s set. Hannah John-Kamen recalls.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO