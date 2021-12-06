Two men sentenced for 2017 Brookhaven robbery

Two men have received prison time for armed robbery of a Brookhaven cell phone store in 2017.

Dontavious Matthews, 31, and Quentin Truley, 27, were both convicted of armed robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

According to the release, on Dec. 17, 2017, Matthews and Truley went into the Brookhaven cell phone store, where officials say Truley pointed a gun at store employees and Matthews ordered those in the store to get on the ground. Matthews forced the store manager to open the safe and then the two men fled the scene. Authorities say the events were captured on surveillance cameras and the two men left fingerprints behind.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Truley and an unknown accomplice robbed another cell phone store in Lithonia, according to the press release. Police later found Truley hiding outside a nearby apartment complex after the store manager placed a tracker phone with the other stolen phones.

Both men are from Decatur, according to the press release. Matthews has been sentenced to nine years, four months in prison, while Truley has been sentenced to 19 years and three months.

