Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...

