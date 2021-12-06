ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Toy Drive Car Show fills Santa’s Pickup with 428 new toys for the Unity Shoppe

By C.J. Ward
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YW0ss_0dFTrXaO00

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE: Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project hosted their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show on Saturday and collected 428 new unwrapped toys. They're being delivered to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The car show was free to attend and many people bought new unwrapped toys to support families in need during the holidays. They filled up an old, but beautifully restored, pickup truck with those toys. It was overflowing with new toys for the kids.

Kevin Haeberle with the Community Hot Rod Project, who helped organize the event, said the turnout was fantastic. Many people who attended commented on the wide variety of vehicles on display.

The event was held at Southcoast Church in Goleta at 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The event featured live music, vendors, games for the kids, food from Dave’s Dogs, demonstrations, a silent auction with tons of amazing items donated by local businesses and more than 100 beautiful classic, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display.

All proceeds from the silent auction went to The Community Hot Rod Project a local 501c3 organization that is an all ages program to teach the youth and the young at heart how to build, fabricate, restore, customize classic cars and off-road race vehicles here in Santa Barbara.

The post Toy Drive Car Show fills Santa’s Pickup with 428 new toys for the Unity Shoppe appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is offering free sand to the community at various sites in preparation for the rain. Residents can take up to 25 sandbags free of charge. The sandbags are not filled and are to be used for flooding due to rain only. Bags can be obtained at The post City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for many, a local senior center says it's been perhaps the most challenging for senior citizens. The OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt say they've worked hard to continue providing activities for seniors during the pandemic. But because many of its members felt afraid The post OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Cars
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Goleta, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Car Show#Custom Cars#Classic Cars#Motorcycle#Santa#Southcoast Church#The Unity Shoppe#Dave S Dogs#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Police Department: Drivers urged to slow down during wet weather

SANTA MARIA, Calif., - If you hit the streets around the crack of dawn in Santa Maria you know itwas a wet morning. You also know some drivers were going way too fast as rain continued tofall. "Yes and people are driving really fast and that creates a lot of accidents… not the right thing The post Santa Maria Police Department: Drivers urged to slow down during wet weather appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
News Channel 3-12

JDX Pharmacy offers all-day COVID vaccine clinic Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - JDX Pharmacy is getting busy with more customers calling in for booster shots. Pharmacists believe the holidays has more people wanting to get vaccinated. The locally owned business is offering an all-day clinic welcoming anyone who wants to get a booster shot on Thursday. There will be several pharmacists on hand The post JDX Pharmacy offers all-day COVID vaccine clinic Thursday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy