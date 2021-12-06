Toy Drive Car Show fills Santa’s Pickup with 428 new toys for the Unity Shoppe

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE: Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project hosted their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show on Saturday and collected 428 new unwrapped toys. They're being delivered to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The car show was free to attend and many people bought new unwrapped toys to support families in need during the holidays. They filled up an old, but beautifully restored, pickup truck with those toys. It was overflowing with new toys for the kids.

Kevin Haeberle with the Community Hot Rod Project, who helped organize the event, said the turnout was fantastic. Many people who attended commented on the wide variety of vehicles on display.

The event was held at Southcoast Church in Goleta at 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The event featured live music, vendors, games for the kids, food from Dave’s Dogs, demonstrations, a silent auction with tons of amazing items donated by local businesses and more than 100 beautiful classic, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display.

All proceeds from the silent auction went to The Community Hot Rod Project a local 501c3 organization that is an all ages program to teach the youth and the young at heart how to build, fabricate, restore, customize classic cars and off-road race vehicles here in Santa Barbara.

