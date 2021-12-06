ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Hilariously Attempts to Relocate Trapped Skunk [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
 2 days ago

Have you ever gone toe to toe with a skunk? Before you do, you might want to check out this guy’s technique, trash bags, and all!

A Hineston, Louisiana couple realized they had a skunk around their property and realized they needed to politely ask the lil fella to leave.

In a genius move, Jacob’s wife decided to “wrap him in puppy pads so he wouldn’t get sprayed!” according to the video posted to Viral Hog on YouTube .

Not only was the fearless homeowner protected with puppy pads, but as you can see, he also constructed a hazmat suit out of trash bags.

It kind of looks like he’s getting ready for a chicken run doesn’t it?

So, the skunk was successfully caught in a live trap under the couple’s porch, so the plan was to safely remove the animal while in the trap and relocate it far away from the property.

The man “declared war on the skunk” and got a little bit more than he bargained for.

How To Clean After A Skunk Spray

If you happen to get sprayed by a skunk, “an immediate bath or shower should be your first step for removing the smell. In scientific terms, this means you’ll be attempting to oxidize the thiols into sulfonic acids, which have little-to-no skunk smell left in them.” according to healthline.com .

It is also suggested you take a baking soda bath for roughly 15 to 20 minutes.

You can find out more about how to deal with skunk spray over at healthline.com .

#Louisiana#Skunk#Youtube#Acids#Healthline
