Gas prices in Michigan declining; down 14 cents from last month

(WWJ) -- It may be time for a sigh of relief -- gas prices in Michigan are declining.

According to AAA, the average gas price is down 7 cents compared to last week.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 14 cents less than this time last month, but still $1.21 more than this time last year.

For a full tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas -- an increase of about $9 from when prices were at their peak in January, according to the Auto Club Group.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit."

As far as Metro Detroit goes, the current average is $3.31 per gallon, which is 5 cents less than last week's average, but still $1.28 more than this time last year.

According to the AAA, the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan are located in Marquette at $3.38, Ann Arbor at $3.35 and Traverse City at $3.34.

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan are located in Grand Rapids at $3.13, Benton Harbor at $3.17 and Lansing at $3.17.